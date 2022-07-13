Realtek and NAGRA Collaborate for Hybrid RDK Set-Top Box

Por staff

13/07/2022

Realtek and NAGRA announce their collaboration on a Hybrid RDK solution. The solution uses the RDK Video framework and supports NAGRA Connect OTT and CAS, that can be implemented in OTT, IP, and Hybrid Set-Top Box models.

NAGRA Connect is a single, converged CAS/DRM client. It is part of proven security solutions from NAGRA and is used by the world’s most advanced cable, satellite, and telco service providers, with up to 4K Ultra HD security. It reduces complexity and cost, and can be implemented on connected Set-Top Boxes, open devices, and connected TVs.

In response to market demand for better, faster, and more flexible solutions, Realtek will leverage its RDK Video Accelerator chipset RTD1319 series and will partner with NAGRA to address the Pay TV operator market. The offerings will not only support a full DVB stack and NAGRA Connect, but also include premium global streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Prime. This solution can be easily commercialized and maintained, and will receive future updates from the RDK community.

See more: Middle East needs fairer taxes to aid growth and ease inequality

“RDK is a leading platform for video service operators, and pre-integration is key to achieve a faster time-to-market. The excellent collaboration between Realtek and NAGRA with this state-of-the-art chipset, meeting the required high levels of security, delivers a path to success for video service operators looking to secure access all types of content”, said Sebastian Kranmer, Senior Vice President Conditional Access Systems at NAGRA.

“The RDK ecosystem is extremely vigorous and well-supported. Realtek has leveraged the RDK Video Accelerator chipset series success across multiple mega RDK projects during 2021. For the fast-changing and mixed service home entertainment industry, the pre-integrated Hybrid RDK stack gives Realtek and NAGRA an edge in product development and time-to-market”, said Realtek’s Vice President and Spokesman, Yee-Wei Huang.