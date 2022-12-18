Realtek’s first edge AI USB Camera Controller wins innovative product award 2022

18/12/2022

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 2379.TW), a world leading network and multimedia IC provider, today announced that its first Edge AI USB Camera Controller (RTS5863) has received an Innovative Product Award 2022 from the Hsinchu Science Park Administration in Taiwan.

Realtek’s Edge AI USB camera controller exceeds expectations for superior image quality in built-in PC cameras, while simultaneously introducing edge computing (Edge AI) machine vision engines into built-in camera controllers. The RTS5863 is equipped with the newest generation of image quality processing engines, leading the industry by introducing Realtek’s 2nd generation video HDR technology for laptop cameras. Realtek continues to make significant breakthroughs in image noise reduction technology and image quality.

The RTS5863 is equipped with Realtek’s self-developed edge computing (Edge AI) machine vision engine, providing superior images when video conferencing and offering the benefit of a perception function. This function allows the camera to automatically detect human presence, enabling wake-up from/entering into sleep mode and providing first-class power management. When the system is in use, it utilizes a head pose/face detection function that automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness or provides an alert message for user privacy protection.

Realtek’s patented technology, along with many years of accumulated video product development and experience, has resulted in an ideal combination of hardware and sophisticated algorithms that can be applied to commercial/consumer/gaming laptops, AIO desktop (All-in-One), and smart displays. It can also be extended to the application of external USB camera products and other fields.

Yee-Wei Huang, Realtek’s Vice President and Spokesman said, “Our Edge AI USB controller provides users with the best image quality in video conferencing, and gives rise to a smarter built-in camera, offering an innovative perception function and an advanced user experience”.