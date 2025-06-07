Recent graduate? Take these 6 steps now to secure better-paying job offers, expert advises

07/06/2025

The transition from college to career can be both exciting and overwhelming. With a degree in hand, graduates face the challenge of turning their academic achievements into professional success. While some graduates secure jobs before graduation, others find themselves navigating a competitive job market without a clear roadmap.

In fact, according to a recent CBC report, graduates struggling to find jobs account for a large chunk of growing unemployment rates in Canada. And statistics show that even three years after graduating, over 8% of degree holders still couldn’t find work.

“The first few months after graduation are absolutely vital for setting yourself up for career success,” says Ana Peiris, Manager of Enrollments & Integration at Robertson College, a leading Canadian career-focused educational institution. “But there are specific, actionable steps that new graduates should take right away to maximize their chances of landing not just any job, but a high-paying position with growth potential.”

Peiris, who has guided countless students through their educational journeys and into successful careers, shares six essential steps that recent graduates should take immediately to position themselves for high-paying job offers.

1. Create a Professional Online Presence That Showcases Your Value

In a digital-first hiring environment, your online presence matters as much as your resume. “The first thing most employers do is look you up online,” says Peiris. “Having a polished, professional presence can be the difference between getting an interview or being overlooked.”

Start by optimizing your LinkedIn profile with a professional photo, comprehensive experience section, and relevant skills. Use the summary section to clearly state your career interests and highlight key accomplishments. Beyond LinkedIn, consider creating a digital portfolio or personal website that showcases your projects, writing samples, or other relevant work.

“Compared to just a resume, your online presence gives employers a fuller picture of who you are and what you can bring to their organization,” Peiris notes.

2. Tap Into the Hidden Job Market Through Strategic Networking

Most high-paying jobs aren’t advertised publicly. According to Peiris, “Up to 50% of positions are filled through personal connections and referrals, what we often call the ‘hidden job market’.”

Graduates should start building their professional network immediately by attending industry events, joining professional associations, and connecting with alumni from their college. Make specific efforts to reach out to professionals in your target field for informational interviews.

“Don’t make the mistake of only reaching out when you need something,” advises Peiris. “Build genuine relationships by offering value first, staying in touch regularly, and showing interest in others’ work. When opportunities arise, you’ll already be top of mind.”

3. Bridge the Experience Gap With Strategic Internships and Projects

Many graduates face the classic catch-22: employers want experience, but how do you get experience without a job? Peiris recommends being proactive about creating experience opportunities.

“Consider taking a high-quality internship, even after graduation, if it gives you access to a company or industry you’re targeting,” she suggests. “These often convert to full-time roles, and even when they don’t, they provide valuable experience and connections.”

For those unable to secure internships, creating independent projects can demonstrate initiative and skills. “If you’re in marketing, create a campaign for a local business. If you’re in data analysis, find a public dataset and create insights. These self-directed projects show both skill and drive to potential employers.”

4. Develop In-Demand Skills That Command Higher Salaries

Not all skills are valued equally in the job market. Peiris advises graduates to research which skills command premium salaries in their field and invest time in developing those competencies.

“Technical skills like data analysis, digital marketing, project management, or programming are in high demand across almost every industry,” Peiris explains. “Even a basic proficiency in these areas can make you more valuable to employers and justify higher compensation.”

Professional certifications can also significantly boost earning potential. “There are certifications that can be completed in weeks or months rather than years, offering an excellent return on investment. Research which certifications are most respected in your field and pursue those first.”

5. Craft Your Unique Value Proposition and Personal Brand

In a sea of qualified candidates, standing out requires clarity about what makes you unique. “Employers aren’t just hiring a set of skills; they’re hiring a person who can solve their problems in a unique way,” says Peiris.

Graduates should identify their unique combination of skills, experiences, and personal qualities, then craft a compelling narrative around them. “Think about what problems you’re especially good at solving and how your background gives you a unique perspective,” advises Peiris.

This value proposition should be consistent across your resume, cover letters, online profiles, and interviews. “When you’re clear about your unique value, you naturally stand out from candidates who are simply listing qualifications.”

6. Master the Art of Salary Negotiation Before Your First Offer

Graduates often accept their first offer without negotiation, potentially leaving thousands of dollars on the table. “The salary of your first job can impact your earnings for years to come, as future raises and offers often build upon your current compensation,” Peiris explains.

Before receiving any offers, research typical salaries for your position and industry. Use websites like Glassdoor, PayScale, and industry reports to understand the market rate. Prepare to discuss your value in concrete terms, highlighting specific skills, certifications, and experiences that justify higher compensation.

“Practice your negotiation approach with friends or mentors,” suggests Peiris. “And remember to consider the entire compensation package—healthcare benefits, retirement contributions, professional development funds, and flexible work arrangements all have real value.”

