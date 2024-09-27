Reckless driving: Legal definition, causes, and consequences

Por staff

27/09/2024

Reckless driving is not a new term. Over 6 million passenger cars are involved in accidents in the US annually. Most of these incidents happen due to reckless driving.

This article will cover the most common signs of reckless driving and the consequences drivers can face.

Legal Definition of Reckless Driving

Reckless driving refers to operating a vehicle with willful and wanton disregard for the safety of other motorists, pedestrians, or property. It occurs when drivers intentionally and consciously violate traffic rules and don’t care if their actions endanger innocent lives.

The most common forms of reckless driving include:

– Speeding

– Tailgating

– Street racing

– Aggressive driving

– Running red lights

– Lane weaving

Causes of Reckless Driving

Reckless driving is caused by several factors. They are explained below.

Driving Under the Influence

This refers to driving or being in control of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. 32% of road accidents in the US are caused by drunk drivers with BAC levels of 0.8 g/dL or higher. NHTSA estimates that one person dies every 39 minutes because of alcohol-impaired accidents.

Alcohol or drugs generally lower your judgment and motor coordination. It also causes blurred vision and delayed reaction, making drivers more likely to drive recklessly.

Distracted Driving

Distracted driving is a general term used when drivers engage in activities that take their attention off the road. Here are some common examples.

– Using your phone when driving, i.e., texting, calling, or scrolling on social media

– Applying make-up or any form of grooming

– Adjusting the radio

– Eating

– Talking to passengers

Driving Poor Quality Vehicles

Driving vehicles that are not roadworthy poses a problem to everyone on the road. Vehicles with issues like faulty brakes, non-functioning lights, or broken mirrors can spell trouble. If a car has malfunctioned lights, the driver can’t signal when changing lanes.

On the other hand, faulty brakes increase the chances of an accident. It is essential to ensure your vehicle meets the required road standards.

Unqualified Drivers

Most new drivers fall into this category. Since they are unfamiliar with the road rules, they may tailgate, weave in traffic, or run red lights. Due to peer pressure, teenagers are frequent culprits of street racing and aggressiveness.

Consequences of Reckless Driving

Reckless driving has legal consequences. Below are the common repercussions of reckless driving.

– Collisions: Drivers can cause head-on, rear-end, or T-bone/side-impact collisions.

Drivers can cause head-on, rear-end, or T-bone/side-impact collisions. – Injuries: A reckless driver can hit an innocent bystander or another motorist, leaving them with life-threatening injuries.

A reckless driver can hit an innocent bystander or another motorist, leaving them with life-threatening injuries. – Fines: People charged with reckless driving pay fines depending on the state and circumstances.

People charged with reckless driving pay fines depending on the state and circumstances. – Points on driver’s license: Points assess the violations and collisions caused by a driver. The DMV can add points to your license, which affects your record.

Points assess the violations and collisions caused by a driver. The DMV can add points to your license, which affects your record. – Probation or community service: Drivers may end up getting probation or community service for their actions.

Drivers may end up getting probation or community service for their actions. – Imprisonment: You can face jail time of up to 6 months for reckless driving.

You can face jail time of up to 6 months for reckless driving. – Driving license suspension: Your driving license could be suspended if you are a repeat offender or have too many points on your license.

Your driving license could be suspended if you are a repeat offender or have too many points on your license. – Criminal record: When reckless driving becomes a felony, it can result in a driver having a criminal record.

Conclusion

Reckless driving is a dangerous act that endangers the lives of innocent people. It could lead to severe injuries and even fatalities. The legal consequences of reckless driving vary from one state to another. Remember to stay safe on the road and be a careful driver.

See more: Xyte introduces a mobile view for support teams and IT managers to monitor and manage their devices on the go

See more:MultiversX Snap brings on-chain 2FA to MetaMask

See more: Qualcomm linked with Intel takeover approach