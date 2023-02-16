ReCommerce market grows by 60%

Por staff

16/02/2023

In times of climate change and global warming, sustainability becomes an ever more important topic also in retail. With a growing awareness of environmental issues, people’s consumption behavior changes. According to the Statista Global Consumer Survey Content Special Sustainable Consumption, 51% of German consumers, for example, have the feeling that they can contribute to the tackling of environmental problems through their own daily behavior.

More than half of respondents pay attention to aspects like environmentally friendly packaging, animal welfare or fair trade. Second-hand purchasing is also a way to reduce carbon footprints. 52% of consumers are second-hand shoppers. In countries like France or the UK, the percentage is even sightly higher. No wonder, thus, that second-hand eCommerce is also a flourishing business in Europe:

ReCommerce is a relatively young term which describes the sale of pre-owned, sometimes unused and sometimes refurbished or recycled products mostly via online marketplace platforms in a form of circular economy.

According to the latest data published by Cross-Border Commerce Europe SPRL, the total European reCommerce market was worth €75 billion in 2021. Rising ecological awareness but also a higher price-sensitivity among consumers due to inflation drive the market further – for 2025, a market volume of €120 billion is expected, which corresponds to an increase of 60%.

Also the role that reCommerce plays in overall eCommerce is expected to grow – the share of second-hand eCommerce in the overall online retail market is forecast to be 14% in 2025, up from 10% in 2021. A closer look at some of the key players in the European reCommerce market gives another hint at the relevance of the trend:

Etsy, Vinted, and Back Market are three important marketplace players focusing on the sale of second-hand products. All three of them are among the top 100 biggest marketplaces by total GMV in Europe. This is not surprising, given their steep growth over the past years. With a compound annual growth rate of 64% between 2019 and 2023, Vinted, a Lithuanian C2C platform focusing on second-hand fashion, registers the steepest and most constant GMV growth.

With a plus of more than 100% in 2020, it also saw the biggest corona effect. The American vintage and crafts platform Etsy registered a remarkable corona boost as well, almost doubling its GMV between 2019 and 2020. Since then, growth has slowed down, but the annual growth rate between 2019 and 2023 is still high with almost 30%.

In addition, Etsy has the highest total GMV of the three marketplaces, generating a total of €10.3 billion in 2021. Back Market, a platform which focuses on the re-sale of refurbished electronics grows by 44% annually between 2019 and 2023. It is expected to generate a GMV of €2.1 billion by 2023. In general, second-hand eCommerce is a hot topic which is definitely worth following. Some brands, like sports giant The North Face, are already planning to launch their own re-sale platforms.

Source: ecommerceDB