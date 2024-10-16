RECRD partners with indian entertainment giant Shemaroo to transform Bollywood blockbusters into digital collectibles on-chain

16/10/2024

Sui-backed SocialFi platform RECRD today announced a partnership with Indian media & entertainment giant Shemaroo Entertainment, as part of its ongoing efforts to drive a new wave of social engagement led by blockchain tech. The move will see Shemaroo – one of the largest owners of entertainment IP globally, transform its catalogue of Bollywood movies and music into unique digital collectibles. This collaboration will unlock on-chain monetization avenues and offer fans exclusive access to unique content and experiences tied to their favourite movies.

Through this partnership, Shemaroo Entertainment will launch a series of digital collectibles from its renowned Bollywood film library, including popular titles like Jab We Met, Khakee, Golmaal Returns, and Masti, among others, as a Platinum Creator on the RECRD platform. This collaboration is further expected to change how users interact with Bollywood content, by providing an avenue for engage-and-earn opportunities through RECRD’s proprietary dynamic video responses feature – REBND (REBOUND).

Founded by tech entrepreneurs Anoir Houmou and Dominic Frazer-Imregh, RECRD is presently among the top 5 DApps globally and No.1 on the Sui network. The platform is at the forefront of a new wave in digital interaction, enabling instant monetization of expressive videos and converting them into NFTs for deeper fan connections. This creates a mutually rewarding experience where every participant, including advertisers, engage through tradable content.

Speaking on the partnership, Arghya Chakravarty, COO of Shemaroo Entertainment, said, ‘’Our partnership with RECRD marks a significant milestone as we become the first Indian media company to adopt the innovative SocialFi platform. This bold step positions us as a pioneer in the integration of blockchain technology within the entertainment sector, setting new standards for global media. By leveraging these advancements, we empower our audiences to connect with their favourite films in exciting and immersive ways, enhancing user engagement and content monetization. We are eager to explore the transformative possibilities this collaboration will unlock for the industry, solidifying Shemaroo’s role as a trailblazer in the future of digital content.’’

Anoir Houmou, Co-founder and CEO, RECRD, said, “As a global SocialFi platform, we are ushering in a new wave of monetization for the $250 billion creator economy. Our strategic partnership with Shemaroo and foray into India allows us to bring some of Bollywood’s most-loved IPs to a global user base, while empowering the country’s massive base of digital creators and influencers to monetize content and create their own success stories. With digital users preferring to engage directly with their favourite creators, our proprietary REBND feature allows this through dynamic video interactions, as opposed to plain comments or likes. Our integration on the Sui Blockchain will be key to bringing greater transparency and creating an ecosystem where every interaction is mutually rewarded.”

Shemaroo Entertainment’s extensive catalogue of Bollywood blockbusters provides a rich foundation for creating digital collectibles that celebrate Indian cinema. This collaboration not only opens up exciting new avenues for fan engagement but also sets a precedent for future integrations of entertainment and blockchain technology.

RECRD on its part recently raised $4 million from prominent names in crypto and entertainment, and has achieved an engagement streak of over 1 Million Daily Active Users since its launch last month. The platform allows monetization avenues for creators, users and brands through a unique engagement model built on shareable short-form content and dynamic video reactions called REBND (rebound). The REBND feature, along with the DeFi integration powered by the SUI blockchain, are at the core of RECRD’s ambition to disrupt the $250 billion creator economy.

How The Shemaroo Partnership Will Benefit The Entertainment Industry

As one of the world’s biggest media & entertainment companies, Shemaroo’s partnership with RECRD will pave the way for users to engage with Bollywood content in a completely different way. RECRD’s proprietary dynamic video response feature ‘REBND’ and instant-NFT feature will form the backbone of this adoption, while also empowering content creators and freelancers to tap into the wider benefits of digital collectible tech, and build proprietary content that can be then converted into tradable assets on the blockchain. The end result is an ecosystem of newer creators, brands and users who gain greater control over distribution and revenue of their content. For advertisers, this means a more targeted user reach and higher ROI on their investments. .

The platform’s unique REBND engagement model has been a major advantage in attracting some of its earliest users, who include global creative heavyweights such as Sidemen, Pubity, Memzar, CJ So Cool and Lil Scrappy. Additionally, RECRD’s impressive growth potential in the SocialFi segment has seen it attract a slew of global tech & entertainment advisors, including Ambassador James France, ex-Blackstone Group, Ted Smith 3rd, Former Member of IPG Group, Seb Reis, Executive, checkout.com, Pranav Sharma, Founder of Woodstock VC, and Lauren Selig, Film Producer & Investor.

