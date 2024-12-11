Reefilla raises €4.5M in funding

11/12/2024

Reefilla, a Turin, Italy-based renewable energy company, raised €4.5M in funding.

The round was led by CDP Venture Capital through the Green Transition Fund-PNRR, HCapital, Azimut through AZIMUT ELTIF – Venture Capital ALIcrowd III and Motor Valley Accelerator of the CDP Venture Capital Accelerators Fund with Plug and Play.

The company intends to use the funds to accelerate its growth and support innovation in circular portable energy storage solutions, including those based on second-life batteries.

Founded in Turin city (Piedmont, Italian region) in 2021 by Marco Bevilacqua, Pietro Balda and Gabriele Bergoglio, Reefilla specializes in the advanced design of mobile energy storage systems and the lifecycle management of vehicle batteries.

Following Fillee, a mobile charger for electric vehicles, the company is preparing to launch new off-grid power generation solutions in 2025. Reefilla is also launching an equity crowdfunding campaign on Mamacrowd platform to raise €800k.

