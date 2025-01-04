Remote working is damaging the tech industry – just look at gaming

04/01/2025

The tech sector has always thrived on ideas and innovation but in recent years, large parts of it have stuttered. For the third year in a row, investments across the industry fell in 2024 and European startups struggled to raise even half of the $101 billion raised when the sector peaked in 2021.

Analysts point to a range of reasons, from economic uncertainty to shifting consumer demands, but there’s a seemingly obvious challenge that’s often overlooked – and that’s the sector’s fixation with remote working.

Across Europe, swathes of teams have shifted, and continue to shift, to hybrid and remote-first cultures, even though lockdowns are a distant memory. The promise is one of flexibility and efficiency, but the reality, especially in tech, is one of diminished creativity, fractured teamwork and stunted growth.

This is because the entire ecosystem – from deep tech to consumer apps – relies on ideas that spark in the moment, the kind of in-person spontaneity that identifies and solves problems on the fly. For a continent striving to lead in innovation, the loss of such a spark should ring alarm bells.

Nowhere is the impact of remote work on the tech sector more visible than in games – one of its most dynamic and creative sectors, and one that has become plagued by delays.

In 2019, before the pandemic accelerated the shift to remote work, the games industry contributed €25.7 billion to the EU economy. This was a peak time when everyone in studios worked together; when ideas could spark in real-time, challenges were solved quickly, and young talent had invaluable opportunities to learn through osmosis.

Less than a year later, with studios working remotely, Cyberpunk 2077 developers in Poland received death threats after repeatedly pushing back the game’s launch. Other high-profile titles have since suffered a similar fate. Titles such as Saints Row, GTA6, Assassin’s Creed and most notably, Skull and Bones, Ubisoft’s mega flop which shipped over five years late, and realistically should have never shipped at all. Why is it so hard to ship a game on time?

A recent study of studios found that remote work can lead to 4.4 times more delays compared to office work, and even Rockstar’s Jenn Kolbe called out the practice in an email to staff earlier this year, telling them to return to the office. Citing “productivity and security” reasons, she said the “tangible benefits” from in-person work would put the studio in the “best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto at the level of quality and polish it requires.”

The way we build games has become myopic, cumbersome and sluggish

At the same time, games sales growth rates have slowed post pandemic and studios worldwide have made multiple mass layoffs.

