Report finds top TikTokers overcharge 5x for collabs

29/11/2024

A median budget of $5,675 is typically enough for a brand to secure ten collaborations with TikTokers of different view ranges that can reach users interested in business. Micro-influencers with under 100,000 views, on average, have the second-highest tariffs estimated at $600, but their engagement rates are the lowest. The most cost-effective collaborations, starting at $225, are with influencers averaging at least a million views and the highest engagement rates of 13%.

This is according to a new study from leading content operations software StoryChief.io, which sourced account statistics through TikTok Creator Marketplace. They analyzed the impact on US audiences of 309 TikTok accounts in the business category with at least 50,000 followers, 50,000 average views and an engagement rate of four percent minimum. Notably, these accounts are not necessarily focused on business-related content, but TikTok’s algorithm deems them relevant to audiences interested in business.

Average Collaboration Rates for TikTokers in the US, Correlated to Average Views Ranges

Average views range Median minimum collaboration rate ($) Mean number of followers Mean engagement rate (%) Number of accounts Under 100,000 600 346,111 8.81 99 100,000-199,000 500 430,049 9.05 102 200,000-299,000 500 1,089,788 8.81 33 300,000-399,000 575 611,083 10.34 12 400,000-499,000 575 1,090,429 9.48 14 500,000-599,000 600 1,169,778 12.50 9 600,000-699,000 550 1,581,250 10.69 8 700,000-799,000 350 796,000 12.95 10 800,000-999,000 1,200 1,468,125 10.15 8 1,000,000+ 225 887,000 13.00 14

Surprisingly, TikTokers with at least 1 million average views have the lowest median minimum rate of just $225 per collaboration. Moreover, their follower count is under a million, highlighting their constant capacity to reach new audiences thanks to their content quality. This also transpired from their 13% engagement rate – the highest of all view ranges. This makes them the most cost-effective option for brands, as they provide the best value in terms of reach and engagement relative to their rates.

There are 14 influencers within this view range with wildly different rates, from as little as $21 to a staggering $30,000 per collaboration. Importantly, ten of them have follower counts below 600,000 down to just 70,000.

In contrast, micro-influencers with under 100,000 views charge a notably higher median rate of $600, despite having the second-lowest engagement rate at 8.81%. They represent the second-largest group analyzed, counting 99 accounts. Their higher rates appear disproportionate to their reach and engagement levels, suggesting they might be overvalued relative to the exposure they offer.

The third-highest charge rates are found among TikTokers in the 500,000 to 599,000 view range, who also ask for $600 per collaboration but deliver a higher engagement rate of 12.5% compared to micro-influencers. This suggests that, although they cost as much as micro-influencers, their engagement is more in line with what brands should expect for that price, making them a potentially better investment when the objective is to engage with an audience.

The remaining groups display a wide variation in rates and engagement. Notably, TikTokers in the 800,000 to 999,000 view range demand the highest median minimum rate of $1,200.

To find out how much some TikTokers might overcharge by, the researchers calculated the median average of collaboration rates within each of the ten view ranges and compared that with each influencer’s collaboration rate. The report concludes that, overall, the 309 analyzed accounts deviate from their ranges by 384%, which means that they tend to charge almost five times more than their colleagues with comparable view numbers. If a brand was to select one mid-rate influencer from each of the ten levels of viewership presented in the ranking, it would need a budget of $5,675 for ten collaborations.

Top 10 TikTokers Relevant to Business-Minded Users, Based on Three Scaled Factors (Followers, Average Views, Engagement rate)

# TikTok handle Followers Average views Engagement rate (%) 1 theschoolofhardknocks 2,600,000 5,700,000 11.25 2 manu 17,700,000 201,000 5.90 3 mr.sexyguy 3,000,000 2,700,000 18.26 4 moneymanager 398,000 3,300,000 17.82 5 cookingwithlynja.live 308,000 4,900,000 6.46 6 bythebarcode 737,000 3,100,000 15.36 7 thesisyouneed 263,000 125,000 32.14 8 erikconover 1,300,000 3,900,000 8.33 9 spencerhawkk 424,000 1,300,000 23.32 10 filthy_philfdt 237,000 768,000 23.98

Valeri Potchekailov, CEO of StoryChief.io, commented on the findings: “Relevance and authenticity are key in influencer marketing, but stats still need to back those rates. When estimating them, we focused primarily on how much people watch a content creator’s videos rather than how many followers they have. We feel this metric levels out the playing field for new entrants. It also gives brands a more accurate idea of how much value they are getting from this investment, regardless of how big or small the influencer is.



“We honestly did not expect micro-influencers to have such high rates and the lowest results to show for it. That is not to say brands should avoid them. They tend to make more elaborate content which, depending on your agreed terms, could be repurposed and save on other budgets. Honing their creativity could prove more valuable than their current account impact. If, however, your aim is purely raising brand awareness, then you’ll get the biggest bang for your buck via influencers with views above one million.

“We would definitely avoid using our benchmarking findings as a bargaining chip because it could, understandably, make the content creator feel unappreciated and cause tensions in the future. This study is for reference only to help both brands and creators know what the expectations might be when making new deals and be prepared to justify any discrepancies.”

