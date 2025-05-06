ReportAId raises €2.2M using AI to fix european healthcare data problem

06/05/2025

06/05/2025

Ask any doctor what’s keeping them from delivering better care, and paperwork will top the list. Despite billions invested in healthcare technology, 80% of clinical data remains trapped in unstructured reports, and 70% of patients don’t return to the same facility for follow-ups. Today, ReportAId announces a €2.2 million pre-seed funding round to address this massive inefficiency with an AI platform that automatically interprets medical reports and transforms them into interactive tools that guide both patients and clinicians through personalized care pathways.

The capital raise was led by Italian Founders Fund with participation from Heartfelt, Exceptional Ventures, 2100 Ventures, Vento, Ithaca, B Heroes, Vesper Holding, and angel investors Luca Ascani, Enrico Giacomelli, Francesco Zaccariello and Luca Foschini. This investment will enable ReportAId to add ten new team members and expand across Italian and European healthcare, scaling a solution already in use at leading institutions like San Raffaele Hospital and currently being adopted by Ospedale Isola Tiberina – Gemelli Isola.

“ReportAId is the first operator to bring AI at scale into Italian healthcare. In the coming years, this technology will become a core pillar of the health system,” said Giuseppe Faraci, CEO and co-founder of ReportAId. “We already work with leading private providers, but our goal is to support the public sector as well. We are ready for a concrete dialogue with local-health directors, regional councillors and national ministries to help modernise the NHS.”

ReportAId’s platform tackles the root causes of healthcare inefficiency: poorly managed reports, fragmented care journeys, and difficulties in treatment planning. The AI-powered system extracts key data from medical documents and creates structured, personalized care plans that make next steps clear for everyone involved. For patients, this means quick, guided access to every aspect of their care pathway – streamlining appointment booking, medication purchases, and follow-up care. For providers, the platform enables more efficient scheduling of tests and surgeries, design of therapeutic and preventive plans, and assessment of prescription appropriateness in line with clinical guidelines.

Founded in Milan in 2024 by Giuseppe Faraci (CEO), Claudio Caletti (CTO) and Luca Foresti (Chairman), ReportAId emerged from the founders’ firsthand observations of the critical inefficiencies plaguing healthcare. By applying AI to the fundamental problem of unstructured clinical data, they’ve created a solution that not only improves the patient experience but also delivers significant operational benefits to healthcare providers – with revenue increases of up to 25% reported by hospitals using the system.

What differentiates ReportAId is its focus on turning unactionable medical reports into structured databases and automated workflows while maintaining full compliance with EU privacy regulations. The platform’s ability to create a comprehensive clinical database covering every medical report gives healthcare facilities unprecedented insight into their operations and patient outcomes.

“ReportAId is one of the most tangible and transformative AI applications in healthcare. It tackles critical inefficiencies – from fragmented clinical data and gaps in patient management to structural waiting-list issues,” said Irene Mingozzi, Principal at Italian Founders Fund. “By turning medical reports into structured, automated actions, the platform directly improves continuity and quality of care. This is exactly the kind of impact IFF seeks: ambitious founders, enabling technology and a long-term vision to make things better. We also believe ReportAId’s potential extends far beyond Italy.”

The healthcare AI sector has seen explosive growth, but few solutions address the fundamental data structuring problem that ReportAId tackles. With proven traction at prestigious institutions like San Raffaele Hospital and a clear path to both private and public sector adoption, the company is positioned to become a critical infrastructure layer in the European healthcare system.

“Healthcare is the perfect field for AI, and the founders – already well-known in the AI and health ecosystem – are attacking one of the sector’s biggest inefficiencies with a simple, elegant and scalable solution,” added Paolo Pio, Co-Founder & General Partner at Exceptional Ventures. “Traction in Italy is real and demand is knocking. We’re excited to join their mission.”

Looking ahead, ReportAId plans to expand its integration capabilities with existing healthcare IT systems, develop additional AI capabilities for specialized medical disciplines, and work directly with public healthcare authorities to implement its solution at scale – creating a more efficient, accessible healthcare system that serves patients better while reducing costs and administrative burdens.

