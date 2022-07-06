Request and receive money with MuchBetter

Por staff

06/07/2022

People are always on the look-out for more effective ways to manage their finances, with safe, simple, and quick transactions highly sought after. This is especially true when it comes to P2P (peer to peer) transactions.

Want to split the weekly food shop or contribute your share to the dinner bill? These are daily scenarios we all find ourselves in yet trying to figure them out with physical cash can be a genuine mind scratcher. If your peers have the MuchBetter app and an account with us, make it happen with just a simple tap.

With more than 1.1 million users in 100+ markets worldwide, we offera broad range of payment options, including our MuchBetter e-wallet app, the MuchBetter Prepaid Debit Mastercard® and a variety of innovative contactless wearable devices. Launched in 2017, customers can make P2P payments as well as manage their money safely, and use MuchBetter Wearables such as key fobs, watches, bracelets, and more to make contactless and online transactions.

Simplicity is key when it comes to receiving and transferring money. Our MuchBetter e-wallet is a payments app that makes sending and receiving money easy, quick, and simple. All you need is our e-wallet app on your phone and a verified MuchBetter account to get started. Consumers are drawn to e-wallets due to their speed and accessibility; they enable them to manage their money without the hassle that comes with traditional banking.

While traditional bank transactions require bank details and sort codes to make a transfer, MuchBetter only needs:

Phone number of MuchBetter user you’re sending to or requesting from

Transfer/request amount

Amount reference or message (optional)

See more: New Disney executive will help the company’s metaverse play

Cash is a thing of the past

There’s no doubt that the use of cash is declining, and e-wallets are rising in popularity. They offer a quick, secure, and efficient method to send and accept money when splitting the bill or paying someone back.

Take back control of your transfers

Simply split bills and purchases via the MuchBetter e-wallet

Send and receive the exact amount

Track whose sending you funds with our real time payment notifications

In recent years, people have increased the use of P2P payments all around the world and e-wallet consumption keeps increasing at an accelerated pace. MuchBetter is not only straightforward and easy to use, but also safe.

Some of the other benefits of the MuchBetter experience include an easy-to-use app, the use of pre-paid contactless devices, an innovative user experience, increased security, and access to a variety of online and offline payment options that can end up making your everyday transactions more convenient, easy, and secure than ever before.

The minute you download the app, the virtual card will be instantly available on the e-wallet, as well as having the option to order a physical Mastercard® or fob that can be delivered to your address within 10 working days.

The MuchBetter e-wallet is an excellent choice for your digital payment journey. So, if you want the simplest and most efficient way to convert cash into digital currency for your day-to-day online and offline payments, download our e-wallet app today.