Revolutionizing DeFi safety and efficiency

04/07/2024

LIF3 LABS LTD is thrilled to share an industry-defining announcement from lif3.com. Lif3.com (LIF3/USD)(LIF3/USDt), the revolutionary omni-chain DeFi Layer-1 ecosystem that operates on Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Fantom through LayerZero bridging, is thrilled to announce its premier partnership with evmOS to launch THE WORLD’S FIRST LAYER-1 SOLUTION, “Lif3 Chain” – designed for public permissionless use with curated contract deployment.

The partnership sets a new standard in blockchain technology and DeFi safety – allowing for seamless, secure, and efficient deployment of smart contracts while maintaining the highest levels of transparency and accessibility. The evmOS integration marks a further milestone in the evolution of decentralized applications, promising unprecedented opportunities for developers and enterprises worldwide.

Why Lif3 Chain is a Game-Changer in DeFi

Key Highlights:

Revolutionary Security: “Lif3 Chain” directly addresses the most pressing vulnerabilities in DeFi, including malicious contracts, flash loans, rug pulls, and front-running contracts. By curating contract deployment, “Lif3 Chain” ensures only secure, valuable contracts are implemented, significantly raising the standard for DeFi safety. Unmatched Efficiency: With the evmOS integration, “Lif3 Chain” facilitates the seamless, secure, and efficient deployment of smart contracts. This democratizes access to advanced blockchain technology, empowering developers and enterprises globally to leverage smart contracts with unprecedented ease and reliability.

A Landmark in Blockchain Innovation

Harry Yeh, Managing Director of Quantum FinTech Group, describes this partnership as a pivotal advancement in the blockchain industry. “By introducing the world’s first Layer-1 solution for public permissionless use with curated contract deployment, we are enhancing the security and efficiency of smart contract implementation and democratizing access to this transformative technology that is revolutionizing DeFi as we know it.”

Tackling DeFi’s Biggest Challenges

“DeFi safety is paramount for the Lif3 project. The market currently lacks solutions to prevent malicious contracts and useless token deployments, which plague all permissionless blockchains. With Lif3 Chain, these issues become a thing of the past, paving the way for a secure and efficient DeFi ecosystem.

“Having experienced these problems myself, I believe the future of DeFi is one where curated contract deployments will become an industry standard. Think App Store – but for smart contract deployments!” adds Yeh.

Expanding the DeFi Ecosystem

Lif3.com and the “Lif3 Wallet” continue to attract those dedicated to the future of decentralized finance and blockchain. Their unwavering commitment to innovation solidifies Lif3’s position as a frontrunner in the digital economy. The Lif3 Mobile App exemplifies their vision, providing a comprehensive solution for on-ramping, investing, trading, earning, gaming, iGaming, and off-ramping.

Daniel Burckhardt, Chief BD Officer at evmOS, remarks, “LIF3, equipped with evmOS, is now compatible with two of the most trusted blockchain essentials: IBC and EVM. We look forward to seeing LIF3 expand the DeFi landscape and open new doors for users and developers.”

Why Your Audience Needs to Know About Lif3 Chain

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the DeFi space, signaling a new era of secure and efficient blockchain technology for the world. As Lif3.com and evmOS lead the charge in revolutionizing decentralized finance, we believe this story is of immense value to your audience, showcasing the next big leap in blockchain innovation.

