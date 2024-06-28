RF Group taps core vendor ERI to power its Caribbean banking operations

28/06/2024

RF Group, a Caribbean wealth management firm, has partnered with ERI and will adopt its Olympic Banking System as its new core banking platform.

Founded in 1997, RF Group says that ERI’s core tech will be implemented across its primary banking entities in the Bahamas, Barbados, and the Cayman Islands.

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, RF Group offers investment banking and wealth management services including personal retirement accounts, educational investment accounts, stock brokerage services and more.

The company’s CEO and group president, Michael Anderson, believes the new collaboration is evidence of the firm’s “commitment to innovation”, and will help the organisation achieve its goal of being the region’s “premier investment bank and wealth manager”.

Jean-Phillipe Bersier, ERI’s director of sales and marketing, says that the Olympic Banking System will “assist in the realisation of RF Group’s digital transformation vision” and “provide the bank with a solid underpinning to drive its future growth”.

RF Group joins a growing list of Caribbean financial institutions to adopt ERI’s Olympic Banking System, with both the Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League and the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis also choosing the platform.

ERI claims that more than 400 financial organisations across 60 countries have now adopted its flagship offering. The most recent of which, before RF Group’s announcement, was Armenia’s Ardshinbank, which selected ERI’s Olympic Banking System to enhance its operations across securities and forex.

