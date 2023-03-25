Ribbon Awarded Best Innovation Partner at inaugural Liberty Latin America Tech Summit

Por staff

25/03/2023

Liberty Latin America Ltd. announced the winners of its 2023 Vendor Awards at the Company’s Tech Summit in Panama City, Panama.

Ribbon is a great partner that has supported the simplification of our network making us more efficient.Tweet this

At its inaugural Tech Summit, Liberty Latin America gathered over 500 guests including senior executives from more than sixty key vendor partners and the Company’s leadership team.

The Summit concluded by recognizing valuable partners where Ribbon received the ‘Best Partner in Innovation’ award for providing critical technology that supports efficiency improvements and enhancements to customer satisfaction.

Aamir Hussain, Chief Technology and Product Officer of Liberty Latin America, commented, “Ribbon is a great partner that has supported the simplification of our network making us more efficient. On top of that, we’re collaborating with them to deploy our NQI (Network Quality Index) providing an in-depth view of our network behaviour, enhancing our performance, and providing a better experience for our customers.”

Accepting the award, Jorge Gil, Global Account Director at Ribbon, said, “We are extremely proud of our work and solutions with LLA, the continued collaboration brings out the best in both sides of the partnership.”

The Summit focused on the theme “Driving Growth through Innovation”. As part of the experience, Ribbon demonstrated how its Ribbon Analytics solution collects metrics, prevents fraud, and protects revenue for businesses.

Awards were also presented in four additional categories: Strategic Supplier Award – CommScope; Strategic Product Supplier Award – Evolution; Strategic IT Supplier Award – Salesforce; and Innovative Smaller Suppliers Award – ESRI. Liberty Latin America congratulates the winners and thanks all its suppliers for their continued partnership.