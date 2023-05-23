Ripple appoints Warren Jenson to Board of Directors

Por staff

23/05/2023

Ripple, a San Francisco, CA-based leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, announced that Warren Jenson is joining its Board of Directors.

A seasoned CFO and operations leader, Jenson brings decades of experience in business at today’s most recognizable companies including Amazon, Delta Airlines, NBC, Electronic Arts and Nielsen to Ripple as the company continues to expand its presence in global markets.

Jenson has also been appointed as the Chair of the Audit Committee, the coalition of independent experts overseeing the formal auditing process of Ripple’s operations. In addition to his position with Ripple, he serves on the Board of Directors for DigitalOcean and Jobcase. Jenson brings his passion for innovation and leadership to the National Advisory Committee for the Marriott School of Business at Brigham Young University and the Board of Leaders for USC’s Marshall School of Business.

Source: FinSMEs

