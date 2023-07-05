RoboDeck closes $2M pre-seed funding

05/07/2023

RoboDeck, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based startup that has developed a robot designed for bridge maintenance, raised $2M in Pre-Seed funding.

The round was led by SOSV, with participation from Scalar Ventures, Etz-Ve-Etza, and private investors, including entrepreneur Ziv Elul and Gopi Kallayil, Chief Evangelist of AI at Google.

The company intends to use the funds to expand production capabilities to enhance the operational and R&D teams.

Established in 2020 by Noam Rand (CPO), Gal Frankel (CEO) and Ran Zaslavsky (CTO), RoboDeck has developed a robot designed for deck maintenance, applicable to service professionals and commercial properties such as office buildings, urban areas, boardwalks, restaurants, hotels, and large private homes. The company invented a preventive maintenance method performed autonomously by the robot several times a year, preserving the stunning look of decks all year round. The incorporation of AI enables the robot to optimize its maintenance routines based on real-time data and environmental conditions.

RoboDeck has a client portfolio, including Cal Preserving – California’s largest deck maintenance company, SVB Bank offices in San Jose, The Tel Aviv Municipality, Azrieli Group, Ariel Properties of Electra Group – Israel’s largest property management company, Bezeq, Herbert Samuel Hotels, Hadassah Medical Center and others.

The company currently employs 10 people in Israel and Los Angeles.

