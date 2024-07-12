Robotics revolution in food industry: Market to soar to $7.8 billion by 2033

Por staff

12/07/2024

This new study report from market research and competitive intelligence company Fact.MR projects the value of the worldwide food robotics market to be US$ 2.47 billion in 2023. Additionally, the study predicts that between 2023 and 2033, the global market for food robots would grow at a CAGR of 12%.

In order to improve various aspects of food production, processing, packaging, and distribution, food robotics uses robots and automation solutions. This approach offers advantages like higher productivity, lower labor costs, improved food safety, and the capacity to satisfy the growing demands of consumers for consistently high-quality food products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for food robotics is estimated at a valuation of $2.47 billion in 2023.

Food robotics sales are expected to rise at 12% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

The global market is projected to reach US$ 7.8 billion by the end of 2033.

Asia Pacific and Europe together accounted for 58% share of worldwide revenue from low payload food robotics.

Significant growth rates are predicted for the market in Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Competitive Landscape

The expanding adoption of robotics in food processing and production is propelling market growth. The increasing number of significant market players is influencing competitiveness, as suppliers invest in research and development to devise innovative solutions catering to industry needs.

The realm of food robotics comprises a blend of entrenched competitors, innovative startups, and global companies specializing in automation and robotics. Distinctive features of the food robotics market include continual technological advancements, tailoring solutions to align with the food sector’s requirements, and a strong focus on food safety, quality, and efficiency. With the escalating demand for automation in the food sector, competition among these entities is expected to intensify, driving further innovation and industry expansion.

In February 2022, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation introduced a teaching-less robot system technology primarily designed for food-processing facilities. These robots conduct organizational, sorting, and similar operations at human-like speed without requiring constant supervision.

In April 2021, Rockwell Automation Inc. established a partnership with Comau, aiming to streamline processing and lifecycle management in the food and beverages industry.

See more: Telefónica and DIGI sign new mobile network agreement for the next 16 years

See more: AT&T, Verizon allow cross-network connectivity on AST

See more: Meta, Vodafone target video congestion