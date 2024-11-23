Samsung and Google welcome a new era of more seamless, cross-platform messaging

23/11/2024

Text messaging has become a key part of how we connect with each other today. Yet older messaging standards lacked the support needed to provide a seamless messaging experience across platforms. Committed to cross-platform communication, Samsung partnered with Google to help drive the adoption of Rich Communication Services (RCS), a modern, interoperable standard for enhanced messaging.

Now with the latest version of iOS supporting RCS, the benefits are available beyond the Android ecosystem when messaging across platforms. This wider adoption takes the industry one step closer to a universal seamless messaging experience, improving how users connect around the world.

The Journey to a More Open World of Communication

With a belief that open industry standards enable new possibilities across the entire device ecosystem, Samsung has worked closely with Google for years to establish RCS as a universal standard that improves the messaging experience through usability and security-enhancing features.

“We’ve been working with Google on RCS for years to provide users with a seamless, connected messaging experience,” said Patrick Chomet, EVP and Head of Customer Experience, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “This wider adoption takes us into a new era of compatibility, and we’re thrilled to see the benefits of RCS messaging in the hands of more people.”

“We have worked hard for years to make RCS the standard for improved cross-platform messaging, and Samsung has been instrumental in the growing adoption of RCS,” said Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem at Google. “With their insights into what consumers expect from their devices, we’ve been able to truly modernize the messaging experience.”

More Seamless Communication for All

With RCS, users enter a world of rich, seamless messaging — one that is fast becoming the norm. The key benefits of RCS when messaging with iOS devices include:

High-quality media sharing: Users can send high-resolution images and videos across Android and iOS devices, making it easier to share special moments in greater detail and clarity.

Users can send high-resolution images and videos across Android and iOS devices, making it easier to share special moments in greater detail and clarity. Text Reactions: Users can react to messages with emoji or other expressions, similar to social media, making conversations more interactive and personal.

Users can react to messages with emoji or other expressions, similar to social media, making conversations more interactive and personal. Enhanced group chats: In group chats, users can add or remove other users whether they use Android or iOS.

RCS is quickly becoming the universally adopted, modern messaging standard, enhancing communications for users everywhere. As the world becomes more interconnected, this open, collaborative approach across the industry will be a key factor in enabling better experiences for all.

