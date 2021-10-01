Samsung Elec unveils solution for stable 5G voice call

Por staff

01/10/2021

Samsung Electronics, the world’s top smartphone maker, developed a software solution for more stable 5G voice call in a move to help increase use of the latest mobile network service. Samsung’s chips for mobile communication embedded with the solution enable users to utilize the 5G network in a more stable way.

Samsung said on Sept. 30 that it has developed its comprehensive Voice over New Radio (VoNR) solution that both voice call and data service using the 5G network while the current 5G network approach switches into the 4G network when making voice calls. Without the need for switching between networks, the technology provides a higher chance of maintaining connection in voice call as well as faster call connection times.

No need to switch networks for voice call

The solution is embedded in Samsung’s chips for smartphones such as the Exynos 5100 and the Exynos 2100. Samsung launched the Exynos 5100 the industry’s first multi-mode chip that is compliant with the 5G telecommunication standard, in 2018. The company in January this year unveiled the Exynos 2100, its first premium mobile system-on-chip (SoC) with an integrated 5G modem.

See more: Some Apple, Tesla suppliers suspend production in China amid power pinch

“Users can play high-performance games or streaming high-quality videos without suffering a slowdown even while staying on a call,” said a Samsung source. “It will also help develop applications based on metaverse.”

The VoNR solution includes various technologies such as an IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), Quality of Service (QoS), and handover. IMS is the key technology for VoNR to enable all multimedia services – such as audio, video, and extensive data services – within a single internet protocol (IP) network. QoS analyzes the flow of data using the network and determines the priority of services in real-time, providing stable support for 5G VoNR. Handover is a technology that sustains voce call without interruption between nearby network base stations.

To help increase 5G use

The solution is expected to increase use of the 5G service, industry sources said.

“To commercialize the service, we need various technologies such as IMS and Qos. But there are not many among mobile manufacturers and network carriers that have all of the technologies,” said an industry source. “The Samsung’s comprehensive solution can solve such concerns at once.”

The penetration rate of the 5G in the global mobile telecommunication market is expected to grow to 92% in 2026 from 46.6% this year and 16.8% in 2020, according to a market research firm Strategy Analytics.

See more: Elon Musk awaits for approvals to roll out cheaper internet service in India

Samsung is a telecommunication chip designer and producer. Its System LSI Business unit, which designs the Exynos series, provides the mobile processors to Samsung’s IT & Mobile Communications Division and its rivals such as China’s Vivo Communication Technology Co. Samsung’s foundry unit produces various telecommunication chips including the Exynos. The unit is predicted to manufacture 54% of the global 5G chips this year, according to Strategy Analytics.

“We will make effort to upgrade telecommunication technologies by supporting global network carriers’ commercialization of the VoNR service,” said Jonghan Kim, vice president of Samsung’s System LSI Business.

Source: The Korea Economic Daily