Samsung Electronics announces new leadership

02/12/2024

Samsung Electronics announced new leadership for the next phase of the Company’s growth and to strengthen its future competitiveness, focusing on the semiconductor business.

Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and Head of Device Solutions (DS) Division, was named CEO and will also become the Head of Memory Business and Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology. Jinman Han was promoted to President and will become the Head of Foundry Business, while Seok Woo Nam will become Chief Technology Officer of Foundry Business, a newly-created position.

JH Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division, will also lead a newly-created committee that will focus on strengthening product quality across the company.

Jinman Han was previously Executive Vice President and President of Device Solutions America, leading the Company’s semiconductor business in the U.S. Previously, he worked in design teams for DRAM and Flash memory and has also led SSD development and strategic marketing.

Seok Woo Nam, previously President and Head of FAB Engineering & Operations, is an expert in semiconductor process development and manufacturing with extensive experience in memory process technology and foundry manufacturing technology.

Hansung Ko, CEO of Samsung Bioepis, has vast experience in developing new business areas such as biotechnology and is expected to lead efforts in finding new growth opportunities.

Other changes in today’s announcement include:

– Yong Kwan Kim, named President of Management Strategy at DS Division; previously Executive Vice President of Business Support TF

– Wonjin Lee, named President and Head of Global Marketing Office; previously executive advisor for Samsung Electronics

– President Hark Kyu Park will move to the Business Support TF; previously Chief Financial Officer

