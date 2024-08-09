Samsung & Illuvium partner to bring Web3 gaming to smart TVs

09/08/2024

In a landmark collaboration, Illuvium is thrilled to announce its partnership with Samsung, set to debut at Gamescom. Illuvium will be prominently featured at the Samsung booth, showcasing the future of Next-Gen gaming.

Illuvium recently launched its expansive universe of three interconnected games. Now, players can view all the Illuvials, weapons, and suits they’ve crafted on select Samsung Web3 TVs. This integration brings digital art to life on the big screen with stunning clarity, transforming the home TV into an immersive art display and pushing the boundaries of home entertainment.

Introducing Illuvium on Samsung Web3 TVs

The partnership with Samsung signifies a new era of digital convergence and immersive experiences. By featuring Illuvium on Samsung’s cutting-edge Web3 TVs, users will have the opportunity to experience the game’s assets in unparalleled detail. This collaboration aims to make Illuvium accessible to a global audience through Samsung’s innovative hardware.

Experience Illuvium at Gamescom

At the Samsung booth, attendees can demo Illuvium’s three games: Overworld, Arena, and Zero. Explore the diverse and breathtaking worlds, showcase tactical skills in PvP matches, and build cities through collaborative and competitive interactions. Attendees will also have the chance to win exciting prizes, including 10 GEN3RATOR NFTs—Samsung’s latest innovative digital tool that unlocks exclusive features on the Samsung Web3 Roadmap.

The GEN3RATOR Campaign: Expanding Reach and Impact

The GEN3RATOR campaign is a cornerstone of this partnership, designed to merge the Illuvium and Samsung communities. This initiative aims to significantly increase our exposure, potentially reaching hundreds of millions of Samsung customers through extensive marketing channels, marketplaces like OpenSea, and various PR outlets.

Samsung has selected key Web3 partners for the TX1 campaign, with Illuvium being one of only two gaming partners. To participate, users will acquire two types of NFTs: the Samsung Gen3 Chip and the GEN3RATOR. Combining these NFTs activates the GEN3RATOR, granting access to exclusive partner NFTs, including 2,000 pieces from Illuvium and other partners. These digital assets are purely digital artworks, not physical products.

Hear from Kieran Warwick

Join Kieran Warwick, Illuvium CEO and co-founder, at the “Good Morning Gamescom” panel discussion. He will share insights into Illuvium’s development, current successes, and future prospects.

Conclusion

The partnership between Illuvium and Samsung marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital connectivity and immersive experiences. By leveraging Samsung’s vast distribution network, Illuvium will be brought into the living rooms of millions, exponentially enhancing its distribution and visibility.

As we enter this new digital era, the potential for creativity, connectivity, and immersive experiences is boundless. Together, we look forward to breaking new ground and shaping the future of gaming and digital art.

