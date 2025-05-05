Samsung introduces Galaxy XCover7 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro: Ruggedized devices for frontline excellence

Samsung Electronics announced the new Galaxy XCover7 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro, enterprise-ready devices designed to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced, high-intensity work environments. Continuing the legacy of Samsung’s ruggedized devices, these latest Pro models are versatile, optimized and secure — delivering enhanced durability, steady performance and optimized workflow to empower frontline workers, from the office to the field and beyond.

With 5G connectivity, an upgraded processor and increased memory, the XCover7 Pro and Tab Active5 Pro offer enhanced mobility and reliability. The XCover7 Pro features a powerful new stereo speaker system with anti-feedback technology, which minimizes unwanted audio loops for clearer communication. Both devices offer enhanced battery capacity, with the XCover7 Pro equipped with a 4,350mAh battery for longer usage, while the Tab Active5 Pro comes with a 10,100mAh battery set designed to support demanding workflows. The Tab Active5 Pro also supports Dual Hot-Swap battery functionality, allowing workers to replace batteries without powering down their devices and ensuring seamless operation even when battery levels are low.

With the ruggedized smartphone market expected to reach 4.46 million units and the ruggedized tablet market projected to hit 1.89 million units by 2028, these devices can be increasingly essential in industries such as retail, government, logistics, healthcare and manufacturing. Reliable, high-performing and durable, they can be critical for ensuring seamless operations in any work environment.

“At Samsung, we understand that frontline professionals need technology that adapts to their fast-paced and demanding work environments,” said Jerry Park, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy XCover7 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro combine ruggedized durability, enterprise-grade security, seamless connectivity and intuitive AI-driven features to help businesses operate efficiently in harsh conditions while maximizing productivity and minimizing downtime.”

Ruggedized Durability: Built To Withstand Any Environment

The Galaxy XCover7 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro are designed to thrive on the frontlines of all industries. Having undergone rigorous durability testing to ensure they withstand demanding environments, they are ideally built to offer reliable performance in the field. Both devices feature IP68-rated water and dust resistance, helping to protect against dust ingress and exposure to water — making them a dependable choice for conditions where accidental splashes or occasional submersion may occur.

The Tab Active5 Pro’s S Pen — an essential tool for field professionals who annotate documents, sign forms or input data on the go — further extends usability by functioning even in certain wet conditions. Additionally, both devices have been tested for use with common workplace sanitizers, ensuring durability in environments requiring frequent cleaning.

Their MIL-STD-810H certified designs help ensure resistance to drops, extreme temperatures and vibrations, while the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ display on the Tab Active5 Pro helps provide enhanced scratch and impact protection. Those in retail, government and manufacturing settings can also depend on enhanced touch sensitivity in both devices, allowing seamless use with compatible gloves.7

Work Continuity: Staying Connected and Powered Throughout the Day

Clear communication is crucial in fast-paced work environments, especially for teams relying on walkie-talkie functionality in industries like construction and emergency response. The Galaxy XCover7 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro enhance speaker technology with anti-feedback noise reduction, minimizing disruptive sounds that can occur when multiple devices that share the same channel are in close range. With higher volume and improved clarity, these upgraded stereo speakers help frontline workers stay connected and relay critical information without disruption. The Tab Active5 Pro further strengthens communication with optimized audio tuning, boosting volume levels and incorporating intelligent sound processing to filter out background noise, making collaboration even more effective.

Both devices also offer Vision Booster, which enhances outdoor visibility by improving screen readability in bright environments. The Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro further builds on this with an upgraded display brightness of up to 600 nits — a notable increase from 480 nits in the previous model — ensuring clearer visuals even in challenging lighting conditions. Whether reviewing critical information on-site or navigating workflows outdoors, these upgrades provide better contrast, improved tone mapping and enhanced visibility against strong illumination, allowing users to stay focused wherever the job takes them.

With extended battery life and seamless power solutions, the Galaxy XCover7 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro support uninterrupted workflow. Both devices feature POGO charging interfaces, making it easy for workplaces with POGO docks to charge multiple devices at once. For environments in which devices remain plugged in, the Tab Active5 Pro supports No Battery Mode, allowing it to function when connected to a dedicated power source — ideal for in-vehicle setups, kiosks and workstations.

Seamless connectivity is also key to maintaining work continuity. The XCover7 Pro and Tab Active5 Pro both support 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E and network slicing to prioritize device communication even in dense network environments and ensure fast and stable network access. With dual SIM support (pSIM + eSIM) on the Tab Active5 Pro, workers can effortlessly switch between networks, keeping them connected in any environment.

The Tab Active5 Pro introduces front-facing NFC Tagging, enhancing usability in retail, hospitality and logistics environments where fast, secure interactions are essential. Enabling seamless authentication, asset tracking and mobile payments, the tablet can effectively be used as a mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) system in retail stores and restaurants alike. Employees can quickly validate credentials, process transactions and manage assets without any additional hardware, enhancing efficiency in industries where speed and security are critical.

Maximized Productivity: Smarter Tools for the Frontline

Samsung’s latest ruggedized devices also introduce AI-driven enhancements, reinforcing Samsung’s commitment to expanding AI capabilities across its entire ecosystem. These intelligent features make everyday tasks more intuitive and efficient, helping frontline professionals work smarter and faster in dynamic environments while making advanced AI more accessible across a broader range of devices.

Equipped with high-performance chipsets, enhanced usability features and intuitive AI-powered tools, both devices enable workers to multitask with ease. Features like Circle to Search with Google, Object Eraser, AI Select and Read Aloud allow users to complete tasks more efficiently, reducing manual effort and improving accuracy. The Galaxy XCover7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform (4nm Octa-Core) which optimizes power efficiency and processing speed, while the Tab Active5 Pro, featuring the same chipset, delivers increased RAM and expanded storage options to handle demanding workloads.

Designed for professionals who need flexibility, both devices support Samsung DeX, allowing them to connect to a monitor for a desktop-like experience. Whether managing field reports, performing administrative tasks or presenting data, users can transition seamlessly between mobile and desktop environments.

Additionally, programmable keys allow users to assign shortcuts to frequently used applications, such as barcode scanning, push-to-talk or emergency alerts. This customization enhances workflow efficiency, reducing time spent navigating menus and improving responsiveness in critical situations.

Security remains a cornerstone of Samsung’s ruggedized devices, with Samsung Knox Vault safeguarding sensitive data through advanced encryption and authentication to ensure compliance with enterprise security standards. Beyond that, Samsung offers a comprehensive suite of security innovations designed to provide strong protection, transparency and user control. Real-time Kernel Protection and DEFEX deliver runtime protection at both the app and kernel layers, while Samsung’s Warranty Bit detects tampering and restricts access to sensitive applications, such as Work Profile, helping to maintain a trusted device environment.

