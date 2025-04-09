Samsung introduces real-time visual AI on Galaxy S25 Series with Gemini Live update

Samsung Electronics today announced the rollout of a new AI experience with Gemini Live, bringing real-time visual conversations with AI to Galaxy users. The feature will begin rolling out on April 7, starting with the Galaxy S25 series available for any users free of charge.

Through AI-powered assistance, Galaxy users can more naturally engage in conversational interactions that make everyday tasks easier. Just press and hold the side button to show Gemini Live1 what you see while simultaneously interacting with it in a live conversation.

Imagine picking out an outfit or reorganizing a closet. Gemini Live can now make those everyday decisions easier. By simply pointing the camera, users can get suggestions on how to categorize items and optimize space, or share their screen while browsing online retailers to receive personalized style advice. With the ability to see what the user sees and respond in real time, Galaxy S25 series feels like a trusted friend who’s always ready to help.

“Together with Google, we are marking a bold step toward the future of mobile AI, delivering smarter interactions that are deeply in sync with how we live, work and communicate,” said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “With this new visual capability, Galaxy S25 series brings next-generation AI experiences to life, setting new standards for how users engage with the world through their devices.”

