Samsung is expanding its gaming hub

Por staff

05/12/2022

On November 17th, Samsung announced it would be expanding its Gaming Hub offering by bringing the cloud-based game streaming app to some of its 2021 Smart TVs. On top of that, the service plans on adding 4K cloud game streaming support to select Nvidia GeForce Now titles.

The multinational electronic company won’t be stopping there, though. Starting next year, Samsung plans on adding more cloud streaming services to the hub, including Anstream Arcade and Blacknut, which provide access to hit retro games like Mortal Kombat and Pac-Man.

“Today, we are happy to share with our eager fans that they will be able to play the games they love before the end of this year,” said Mike Lucero, the Head of Product for Gaming at the North America Service Business Team of Samsung Electronics. “With any leading Bluetooth-enabled gaming controller and internet connection, millions of players will be able to access an expansive library of games ranging from the best AAAs to the hottest indies and retro games directly through partner apps on select 2021 Smart TVs, making Samsung devices a preferred destination for game streaming.”

Samsung launched its Gaming Hub this past summer on select 2022 Smart TVs. This service allows TV owners to stream games straight to their devices like they would with Xbox Game Pass or Nvidia GeForce Now.

Source: Business for Esports