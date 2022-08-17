Samsung makes latest foldable push with 2 devices

Por staff

17/08/2022

Electronics giant Samsung claimed to be leading the foldable smartphone market into the mainstream as it unveiled two new products in the category, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, touting larger screens, upgraded cameras and slimmer designs.

At an unveiling event, Samsung president and head of mobile experiences TM Roh stated the company had worked to break barriers, with eight years of development for its foldable line, and it was now pioneering the segment

In total, 10 million people were using its foldable devices in 2021, Roh stated, with the segment’s growth tripling since being introduced three years ago.

And, perhaps predictably, Roh asserted the fourth generation of its foldable devices are Samsung’s best yet.

The Flip 4 has a compact clamshell design, offering “unique experiences not available on other smartphones”.

One of those unique features is a FlexCam, developed in partnership with Meta Platforms, which Samsung claims enables users to shoot social media-friendly content at various angles hands-free.

See more: Airtel awards its first 5G contract in India to Ericsson

The Flip 4 features a 10MP front, and 12MP ultra-wide and wide angle modules. It offers a 6.7-inch full HD main display when fully open, with a 1.9-inch super AMOLED on the outside. The device weighs 187 grams, runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, and offers 8GB RAM and a 3700mAh battery.

Buzz



Samsung said the Fold 4 is its most powerful smartphone yet, featuring a 7.6-inch main screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ cover screen; 10MP front cover, 4MP under display and a rear triple camera set up.

It also runs the latest Snapdragon chip, has 12GB of RAM and 4400mAh dual battery.

The Fold 4 does not come cheap, priced at $1,799, while the Flip 4 is available for $999.

Paolo Pescatore, tech, media and telco analyst at PP Foresight told Mobile World Live Samsung was the undisputed leader in the foldable segment and should be “applauded for creating a huge buzz around this new, rapidly evolving category”.

Samsung also unveiled two new smartwatches: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, along with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ear buds.