Samsung partners with Kia to integrate SmartThings Pro into Kia PBV

Por staff

01/03/2025

Samsung Electronics announced a partnership with Kia Corporation that integrates SmartThings Pro, Samsung’s B2B management solution, into Kia’s Platform Beyond Vehicles (PBVs). The agreement — signed at the Kia EV Day event held this week in Spain — is an extension of the strategic technology partnership signed last September with Hyundai Motor and Kia.

The latest agreement expands the collaboration to provide business customers with more convenient and valuable mobility experiences through SmartThings Pro. The B2B management platform offers efficient energy savings and integrated space management by connecting various devices, solutions and services across residential facilities to office buildings and commercial facilities. Attending the signing ceremony were Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President at Samsung’s B2B Integrated Offering Center, and Sangdae Kim, Head of Kia’s PBV Division.

“By integrating SmartThings Pro into Kia PBV, we plan to present an intelligent new way for businesses to be connected to their customers,” said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President of B2B Integrated Offering Center at Samsung Electronics. “We will provide an optimized integrated store management experience based on customized solutions to cater for a range of B2B customers including the self-employed and small business owners.”

With the integration of SmartThings Pro and Kia PBV, B2B customers can connect their vehicles to external business spaces and execute automated routine controls set in vehicles to increase operational efficiency and convenience. For example, self-employed and small business owners who purchase Kia PBVs will be able to manage automation routines such as air conditioning, signage and home appliances in their stores through SmartThings Pro, making operation and management much more convenient.

Small business owners who remotely operate multiple unmanned stores or shared lodgings can use a Kia PBV to manage them in real time while on the move. As part of remote management, users can receive notifications of abnormal activity and device failures or maintenance. Users can also manage check-ins and check-outs, optimize air conditioning and prevent energy waste when customers are away.

Additionally, SmartThings Pro provides advance notifications of the on-site tasks that need to be carried out — such as consumable replacements and maintenance lists — tailored to the store or establishment where the PBV arrives, enabling easy operation.

SmartThings Pro also helps busy small mobile business owners like food truck operators. Food trucks move frequently and take time to prepare and organize signage, audio, cash registers, refrigerators, cooking appliances and lighting before and after hours of operation. With SmartThings Pro, users can be automate everything at once, allowing a single operator to run a food truck.

“Kia PBVs are designed to be more than just vehicles, they are intelligent business solutions that connect seamlessly with digital ecosystems,” said Sangdae Kim, Head of Kia’s PBV Division. “We anticipate that our business collaboration with Samsung Electronics, leveraging its AI B2B solution SmartThings Pro, will extend the vehicle user experience for our business customers beyond PBVs into the broader IoT ecosystem. This partnership is expected to create new opportunities for discovering customer value.”

See more: Study reveals the most shopping-addicted countries

See more: The benefits of enrolling in the Healthier SG program

See more: Moving beyond networks – the enterprise opportunity for telcos