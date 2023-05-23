Samsung pauses Google browser swap

Por staff

Samsung Electronics suspended plans to replace its default Google search engine with Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing on its smartphones, over fears of market shock and souring close ties with Alphabet, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The outlet’s sources claimed Samsung had not anticipated any direct effect on the market because smartphone users often opt to use other browsers such as Google Chrome rather than the default option.

WSJ reported the plan formed part of a broader effort by Samsung to ease dependence on Google’s software and diversify its smartphone features, but relented over fears it may affect “wide-ranging business relations” with the internet giant as most of its devices run on Android OS.

Various outlets reported Google earns $3 billion from its current Samsung deal.

The search giant recently developed Bard, an AI chatbot which users can integrate into the browser.

Samsung remains open to future changes on its default Google browser, WSJ added.

