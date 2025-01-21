Samsung teases new way to interact with mobile through hologram experience ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Por staff

21/01/2025

Samsung Electronics illuminated the cityscape of London with a live hologram showcase, transforming urban spaces into vibrant canvases in anticipation of Galaxy Unpacked 2025 and bringing the world a sneak peek into the next era of mobile AI. With live holographic activation and voice elements, Samsung invites viewers from around the world to tune into Galaxy Unpacked on January 22.

The hologram projections showed a variety of images representing common memories users might capture and share through mobile devices, from marine life and exotic plants to sports highlights and a lantern-filled sky. These displays hint at the more intuitive mobile experience users around the globe can expect from Galaxy AI, while also giving a glimpse of the new features set to arrive with the next Galaxy S series lineup.

The immersive experience debuted January 15, projecting the never-before-seen holographic installations and featuring large-format, scalable 65-foot by 50-foot visuals positioned 100 feet above the ground. In addition to the installation going live in London, on-site social posts have further amplified expectations worldwide.

