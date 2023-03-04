Saraswat Bank selects Tagit’s Mobeix platform for digital banking transformation

Saraswat Bank, an Indian Urban Co-operative Bank has partnered with Tagit, a digital banking solutions provider, to implement omnichannel digital banking solutions for its retail and corporate customers.

The Bank will use Tagit’s Mobeix Digital Banking platform to enhance customer experience by offering a comprehensive set of digital services securely, anytime anywhere. The Bank chose Tagit based on its products built on a robust digital banking platform and successful record in the Indian market.

The Mobeix Digital Banking platform will accelerate the Bank’s ability to launch new digital services allowing the Bank to constantly innovate and scale as its customer base grows. The new digital offerings will accelerate adoption of the usage of digital channels by the Bank’s customers, thus enabling the Bank to compete and grow in the market.

Saraswat Bank, Chairman, Gautam Thakur, commenting on the partnership said, “Saraswat Bank has always been at the vanguard in adopting new-age technologies and implementing various technology-powered initiatives. Our association with Tagit is one such initiative to provide an omnichannel facility to our customers through new Mobile Banking and Internet Banking application. This will provide enhanced accessibility and enriched user experience through seamless user journey.”

Sandeep Bagaria, CEO of Tagit, said, “With a strong local presence and expertise in the Indian market, Tagit is delighted to support the Bank to realise its vision of accelerating digital transformation to keep pace with the digital revolution.”

The Mobeix platform will provide the Bank’s retail and business banking customers with seamless orchestration of services across mobile and web, comprehensive features, outstanding UX and robust security. This will increase the market reach, faster time-to-market and enhance customer engagement.

The Bank with its spread across six states – Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka, has total business over INR 71,000 crores as of March 2022 with a Net Profit of INR 275.02 crore. It also kept its NPAs at a low level of 0.65%, thus demonstrating a strong business position.

