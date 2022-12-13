SA’s largest crane leads 40 km progression during Zambesi Gold mill relocation

Por staff

13/12/2022

A 750-ton crane, one of South Africa’s largest lowbed cranes and powered by Transcor, recently traversed 40km from Carletonville to Middelvlei Mine as Zambesi Gold established new operations.

Zambesi Gold, an African mining company that specialises in the acquisition and development of mining assets announced the purchase of a 120 ktpm gold mill from one of South Africa’s largest gold producers in Carletonville.

The 750-ton crane was used to transport the mill from Carletonville to Middlevlei Mine (which Zambesi has 20-year mining rights) 40km away.

The event kickstarted Zambesi’s largest relocation, and the Executive Mayor of Rand West Municipality, Gladys Khoza, accompanied by the local community, came out in support.

See more: Ugandan climate activists fight deforestation by planting

The new mill should see a boost in productivity at Middelvlei Mine; job creation in the surrounding area; and development in the community.

Zambesi Gold aims to increase gold mining efficiency – but the move is expected to result in job creation and community improvement in the nearby towns of Randfontein and Carletonville.

The move is also unique in that 25% of the profit gold from all mining acquisitions by Zambesi Gold will be vaulted, benefiting all Zambesi Gold Token holders.

While Zambesi Gold is backed by gold mining operations, aims to lead the transition from mining assets to fully backed digital assets. Therefore it is imperative to show how the relocation strengthens the digital assets of Zambesi Gold.