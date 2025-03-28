Sateliot closes €70M Series B with major boost from Hyperion & spanish government

Sateliot has successfully closed its €70 million Series B funding round, strengthening its position as the world’s first 5G-IoT telecommunications operator from space. Leveraging a disruptive technological solution, Sateliot delivers global connectivity through a constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, enabling massive IoT services at a significantly lower cost than traditional satellite alternatives.

The investment will fund the deployment of a constellation of over 100 satellites to deliver global connectivity, with a focus on remote areas and applications across defense, cybersecurity, telecommunications, logistics, mining, energy, environmental monitoring, agriculture, and critical infrastructure.

Sateliot has already launched six satellites into space, the last four in August, and has secured €270 million in contracts with more than 400 clients across 50 countries. The company aims to generate €1 billion in revenue by 2030.

Strategic and Institutional Investors

Hyperion Fund has invested €10 million to advance the use of these capabilities for defense applications, leveraging its international expertise in the sector while supporting Spanish technological sovereignty and European security.

This operation coincides with the announcement that the Spanish Society for Technological Transformation (SETT) -dependent on the Spanish government invested €13.8 million in Sateliot, in addition to the €30 million debt injection from the European Investment Bank (EIB), marking the first loan granted to a Spanish space company.

Expansion of Defence and Aerospace Budgets

The closing of this funding round takes place amid an extraordinary geostrategic situation, which is driving significant public and private investment across all NATO states. Specifically, the EU has announced institutional funding and investment mechanisms of up to €800 billion, while national governments have committed to increasing defense budgets to 2% of GDP.

Institutional and strategic investors are strengthening Sateliot’s role in building a sovereign European telecommunications infrastructure, with over €4 billion allocated for satellite IoT and €10 billion for the European secure communications program.

Commitment to Technological Sovereignty and Europe’s Operational Independence

With this operation, Hyperion Fund continues its investment phase following the successful raise of €150 million as Europe’s first specialized defense and aerospace fund. After evaluating over 200 companies, it is currently in negotiations with several NATO-based firms that are leading advancements in various technological sub-sectors, including artificial intelligence, robotics, geolocation, photonics, electromagnetics, and aeronautics.

Hyperion was launched by the asset management firm Singular Asset Management, with a founding team of internationally experienced partners such as Pablo Casado, industrial experts Joaquín Ortiz and José Antonio Bartrina, and financial specialists Ricardo Gómez-Acebo, Daniel Lorrain, and new associates Juan Muñoz and Marina Quintero.

Hyperion’s advisory committee includes defense experts such as former NATO Secretary General Anders Rasmussen, former US Under Secretary of State Paula Dobriansky, and former French Defence Minister Michèle Alliot-Marie. It also features industry leaders such as Jazztel founder Martin Varsavsky, former Saab Aero CIO Rob Murray, and former AWS Head of Cybersecurity Ilan Leiferman.

Sateliot is led by Jaume Sanpera, an entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in the technology sector and founder of eight companies. He is joined by co-founder and CTO Marco Guadalupi, who was responsible for deploying Eurona’s broadband satellite network.

