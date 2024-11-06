Sateliot joins UNESCO to advance inclusive and quality education across Latin America

Por staff

06/11/2024

Sateliot, the first company to operate a constellation of 5G NB-IoT satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), has formalized a collaboration agreement with UNESCO Santiago- the Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean-.

The announcement was made at the Global Education Meeting 2024 (GEM 2024), which centered on discussions about digital education, access to innovative technologies, and the development of essential future-ready skills. During the event, UNESCO endorsed the strategic partnership with Sateliot to collaborate on initiatives that reinforce and expand the work programs of both organizations.

Central to the partnership is the Sateliot Impact Challenge, an ambitious training program that will offer teacher training and education for young people in STEM fields and entrepreneurship. This will enable teachers to lead project-based learning. At the same time, young people will learn to design and implement innovative proposals to address real community problems, thus promoting their development and empowering them to become change agents.

The SATELIOT Impact Challenge will launch its first edition in Latin America, starting in schools in Brazil and Chile. It will then expand to Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, culminating in the BCN2026 Hackathon, where the most outstanding projects from each country will be presented.

This project is part of Sateliot’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, which assesses the company’s performance in these areas. By applying its innovative capabilities to UNESCO’s goals, Sateliot contributes to transforming education for sustainable development.

In today’s increasingly digital world, initiatives like the SATELIOT Impact Challenge play a vital role in narrowing educational and digital divides. Through STEM and entrepreneurship training, access to an interactive platform, and mentorship support, the project ensures that teachers and youth can participate fully in the global economy.

Jaume Sanpera, CEO and co-founder of Sateliot emphasized: “This partnership empowers students in remote areas to acquire transformative skills essential for quality employment in the future. It’s a responsible and meaningful way for us to contribute to a more equitable world through the transformative power of education.”

See more: Globalstar, Apple supersize sat-to-phone deal

See more: Dominican economy accumulates average growth of 5.1%, says Central Bank

See more. Blockchain VC Funding Hit $10 Billion Year-to-Date, 25% more than in 2023