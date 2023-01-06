Saudi Aramco awards contract to develop $690m seawater desalination plant

06/01/2023

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has awarded a contract to Lamar Holding to develop a seawater desalination plant valued at SR2.6 billion ($693 million).

The seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant includes a water distribution network, and is a part of the Jafurah gas development scheme.

The project has a design capacity of 80,000 cubic meters a day, and includes power and utility facilities, according to a MEED report.

It also contains an extensive water distribution network component, identified to extend 200 km.

By 2023, the plant is expected to have a power capacity of 270-320 megawatts.

In addition to Lamar Holding, the local utility developer Mowah Co. is also investing in the seawater desalination plant.

SEPCO Electric Power Construction Corp., a Chinese company, will be the assigned engineering, procurement and construction contractor for the project.

Jafurah sits in the southeast of the world’s biggest conventional oil field, Ghawar. Its gas development scheme is part of Aramco’s $3.2 billion unconventional resources program that plans to endorse shale gas in 3 regions.

Kamco, the South Korean utility developer and investor, officiated the contract to create an independent steam and power plant to provide for the gas development project in July.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. has been appointed by Aramco to be the financial adviser for the independent utility schemes providing for the project.

