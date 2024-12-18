SDVoE Alliance introduces the power of 10+ initiative to highlight the benefits of 10-gigabit ethernet for AV applications

The SDVoE Alliance, a nonprofit consortium of technology providers collaborating to standardize the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in professional AV environments, announces the launch of its new branding initiative, The Power of 10, highlighting the 10-gigabit capabilities of SDVoE technology. As 10 Gbps Ethernet infrastructure becomes more accessible, affordable and widely deployed, SDVoE technology is unlocking the full potential of this standard, delivering unparalleled performance for professional AV applications. By leveraging the SDVoE platform, organizations can achieve uncompromised performance and zero-millisecond latency, all while maintaining flawless image quality over 10 Gbps networks. With SDVoE, integrators and end users no longer need to patch together solutions from disparate components. Instead, they can rely on an off-the-shelf, end-to-end platform that simplifies deployment, reduces costs and uncover new possibilities. With SDVoE technology, integrators and end users can unlock the benefits of the Power of 10, including:

Zero Latency: Achieve seamless, sub-microsecond signal transmission (as low as 100 microseconds) for real-time, interactive applications. No Compression: Experience uncompressed 4K60 video with 4:4:4 chroma subsampling and advanced resolutions, including 21:9, 32:9 and 5K, for unparalleled image fidelity. Multiview and Video Wall: Native support for high-quality scaling, enabling seamless multiview and video wall capabilities, reducing deployment complexity and cost. KVM: Provides a comprehensive suite of commands and features to enable scalable, seamless KVM solutions for both simple and complex deployments. InstaSwitch: Instantaneous transitions without any visual disruption, making it essential for live production and control room applications. No Compromise USB 2.0 + Video: Transmit USB 2.0 data alongside video over a single 10G link, streamlining system design by reducing cabling for peripherals like touchscreens and KVM setups. Ultra-Low Power: The energy-efficient BlueRiver ASIC consumes just 2 watts, significantly reducing power usage compared to FPGA-based alternatives. Proven Interoperability: A common ASIC and API ensures compatibility across devices from multiple manufacturers, giving integrators unmatched flexibility. Standard Software Interface: Advanced software-driven features allow developers to innovate and create custom applications for specific verticals. Ultimate Flexibility: Unique bidirectional Ethernet transceiver capabilities, support for copper or fiber endpoints, point-to-point or network connectivity and customizable solutions with three chip options. Bonus Bandwidth: SDVoE technology supplies 1G Ethernet connectivity at each endpoint, even while transmitting 4K60 4:4:4 resolution.

“Upgrading to 10 Gbps infrastructure is no longer a forward-looking investment – it’s an essential step for unlocking performance and efficiency in audiovisual systems,” said Stephane Tremblay, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “The Power of 10 celebrates the benefits that SDVoE technology brings to the table, ensuring integrators and end-users can deliver exceptional experiences across a variety of applications without compromise.” With The Power of 10, the SDVoE Alliance aims to redefine professional AV by eliminating traditional bottlenecks associated with outdated signal transport methods. By standardizing Ethernet for audiovisual applications, SDVoE technology provides a comprehensive, off-the-shelf solution that integrates seamlessly, scales efficiently and reduces overall costs. As accessibility and affordability of 10 Gbps networks grow, the SDVoE platform empowers integrators and end users to create scalable, sustainable and cost-effective AV systems that redefine possibilities.

