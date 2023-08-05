Searches for ‘Margot Robbie diet’ EXPLODE by 1364% following the Barbie movie

05/08/2023

Analysis of Google search data by online fitness resource Total Shape has revealed that searches for ‘Margot Robbie diet’ have exploded by 1364% in the US, hitting its highest point in five years, following the release of the Barbie movie on July 21st.

Margot Robbie graced our cinema screens as Barbie in the new movie, alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken, sporting an array of fabulous outfits. The 1950s style swimsuit in particular was an unforgettable look, leaving viewers questioning exactly how the actress maintains her figure.

Fortunately, the fitness experts have provided details on Margot’s diet and offered insight into its health benefits.

Margot Robbie’s Diet

When preparing for a role, Margot avoids eating saturated fats, fast foods, drinks containing high amounts of sugar, and chocolate – instead opting for a high-protein and nutrient dense diet.

Breakfast

For breakfast, the Barbie actress typically enjoys porridge with blueberries, accompanied by a kale and apple smoothie.

Not only are porridge oats a fantastic source of complex carbohydrates that provide slow-releasing energy, but the high fiber content also allows you to feel fuller for longer. This reduces the temptation to snack during the day on less healthy food options. Additionally, oats are also great for digestion.

Known as an antioxidant superfood, blueberries have plenty of health benefits, including reducing blood pressure and managing cholesterol.

Apples are low in calories and a source of fiber, while kale contains antioxidants, calcium, iron, and other nutrients that aid with the removal of toxins from the body. Together, the two are a fantastic combination for a smoothie.

Lunch

Protein is a priority for Margot’s lunch, with some of her favorite meals including lemon chicken and brown rice or mackerel paired with tomatoes and cucumbers.

Chicken breasts and mackerel are both considered to be complete proteins containing all nine essential amino acids, which makes them great options for muscle recovery and growth. Chicken breasts are also lower in fat and carbs than other cuts, while mackerel contains healthy fats that reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels while causing you to feel fuller.

Brown rice is a wholegrain considered to boost metabolism, while tomatoes and cucumbers contain high water content, which keeps the body hydrated.

Dinner

Dinner for Margot consists of protein and carbohydrates, such as tuna steaks and sweet potatoes or a vegetarian friendly vegetable hot pot with rice noodles.

Not only is tuna low in fat, but it is also rich in protein, making it another good option for muscle growth. As well as this, tuna contains an abundance of nutrients such as vitamin A, which helps your body fight against illness, and iron which supports general energy levels. Sweet potatoes also contain potassium which supports cardiovascular health.

While Margot doesn’t specify the vegetables in her hotpot, broccoli is a perfect choice as it contains vitamin K, which can help burn belly fat, as well as carrots which contain antioxidants that prevent damage to cells. In addition, rice noodles are a much healthier alternative to egg noodles because they have fewer calories and fat.

However, when having a break from acting, the Barbie actress is no stranger to fatty and sugary foods, with waffles, fries, and chocolate being some of her favorites.

A spokesperson from Total Shape commented:

“It’s fascinating to see that from the new Barbie movie, one of the main points of interest is Margot Robbie’s diet – it certainly reflects celebrities’ influence on fitness.

“While the foods within Margot’s diet have plenty of health benefits, it’s important to remember that one diet does not suit everybody. It can be helpful to try different foods to see what works best for your goals, whether that be weight loss or building muscle.”

