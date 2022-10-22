SEBA launches a metaverse index (SMETA)
The SMETA tracker certificate (USD) represents the world’s first dedicated Metaverse ETP and is listed at BX Swiss. The SMETA Index provides exposure to digital assets designed to capture the accelerating trend of gaming, entertainment and social interactions shifting into virtual environments.
Following the success story of the SEBAX Index, a revolutionary index consisting of five to eight blue-chip crypto currencies started in 2019 and awarded as the “Best ETP of the Year 2022“, the SEBA Metaverse Index (SMETA) enables investors to gain access to the digital assets which capture the accelerating trend of gaming, entertainment and social interactions shifting into virtual environments.
Selection criteria of the index
The SMETA Index constituents include tokens created for the Metaverse which are selected based on their market capitalization and liquidity. The index methodology is based on three key elements:
- Selection
SEBA applies qualitative filters to define the eligible universe with emphasis on safety, technical reliability, and liquidity. The eligible universe consists of minimum three constituents and is monitored on an ongoing basis.
- Weighting
The Index is market capitalisation weighted and uses an algorithm that applies a capping rule of 40% maximum weight and a flooring rule of a minimum weight of 5% at rebalancing. Capping ensures diversification, while flooring ensures that each component has a meaningful contribution to the index.
- Rebalancing
The Index is rebalanced on a monthly basis to re-set the weights of the constituents according to the methodology. The rebalancing is executed according to defined price fixing rules.
See more: Metaverse: Meta still struggling for its metaverse to find its legs
Users benefit from:
- – Convenient access to the development of the Metaverse through a proven index methodology governed by an independent index administrator
- – 100% physical replication, no derivatives exposure, no leverage exposure
- – Highest level of safety through multi-layered security, regulated custody and ongoing monitoring of index constituents
- – Coins are held in institutional grade custody at SEBA Bank
- – Listed at BX Swiss. Soon to be listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris.
- Source: cjv.ch