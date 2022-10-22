SEBA launches a metaverse index (SMETA)

Por staff

22/10/2022

The SMETA tracker certificate (USD) represents the world’s first dedicated Metaverse ETP and is listed at BX Swiss. The SMETA Index provides exposure to digital assets designed to capture the accelerating trend of gaming, entertainment and social interactions shifting into virtual environments.

Following the success story of the SEBAX Index, a revolutionary index consisting of five to eight blue-chip crypto currencies started in 2019 and awarded as the “Best ETP of the Year 2022“, the SEBA Metaverse Index (SMETA) enables investors to gain access to the digital assets which capture the accelerating trend of gaming, entertainment and social interactions shifting into virtual environments.

Selection criteria of the index

The SMETA Index constituents include tokens created for the Metaverse which are selected based on their market capitalization and liquidity. The index methodology is based on three key elements:

Selection

SEBA applies qualitative filters to define the eligible universe with emphasis on safety, technical reliability, and liquidity. The eligible universe consists of minimum three constituents and is monitored on an ongoing basis.

The Index is market capitalisation weighted and uses an algorithm that applies a capping rule of 40% maximum weight and a flooring rule of a minimum weight of 5% at rebalancing. Capping ensures diversification, while flooring ensures that each component has a meaningful contribution to the index.

The Index is rebalanced on a monthly basis to re-set the weights of the constituents according to the methodology. The rebalancing is executed according to defined price fixing rules.

Users benefit from: