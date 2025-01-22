Series B supercharges LeapXpert growth across global enterprises

LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, today announced it has secured $20 million in Series B funding. The funding round was led by Portage, with participation from existing investors, including Rockefeller Asset Management, Uncorrelated Ventures, and the Partnership Fund for New York City.



LeapXpert continues to see strong and growing demand for its communication platform among hundreds of leading financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies, and enterprises worldwide. The company is on track for profitability this year.

“We are excited to lead this Series B investment round in LeapXpert,” said Ricky Lai, Partner at Portage Ventures, who joined the company’s Board of Directors. “We believe that LeapXpert’s innovative platform addresses a critical need of the modern workplace for governed communications across messaging channels. With exceptional leadership and a proven track record, we believe the company is well positioned as a market leader. We look forward to supporting their continued transformation of business communication and driving global expansion.”



The LeapXpert Communications Platform redefines how businesses communicate, enabling relationship owners to engage clients on their preferred platforms while ensuring governance, compliance, and security. This award-winning, cloud-based solution facilitates seamless and governed communication across modern channels without compromising on enterprise control, data retention, security needs, or regulatory requirements. The platform integrates seamlessly with popular messaging channels including iMessage, WhatsApp, SMS, Telegram, WeChat, Signal, and LINE on the client side, alongside enterprise platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, Salesforce, and dozens more on the corporate end, bridging the gap between consumer-first and enterprise-grade systems.

“This latest funding round fuels our growth trajectory as we scale to meet the surging demand for our solutions,” said Dima Gutzeit, Founder and CEO of LeapXpert. “We’ve solidified our position as the industry’s trusted partner and de facto standard for enterprise-grade governance and compliance across modern communication channels. With this investment, we’ll expand our reach, accelerate product innovation, and empower businesses to optimize the ways they communicate and unlock the full potential of their relationship and communication data.”



“We’re on a mission to bring the benefits of governed modern communications to businesses around the globe,” said Avi Pardo, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at LeapXpert. “Beyond the pressing need in financial services, we now see growing interest in many additional vertical markets. We are committed to accelerating our global expansion, boosting our sales efforts, enhancing our marketing initiatives, and strengthening partnerships across key regions. “At the same time, we’re strengthening our customer success framework to empower our growing customer base to fully harness the potential of our platform, further cementing LeapXpert’s leadership in responsible business communications.”

Previously named a Gartner Cool Vendor, LeapXpert was recognized as a Visionary in Gartner’s new Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) published earlier this month. The company also ranked #14 in New York City and #113 overall on Deloitte’s Fast 500 list of America’s fastest-growing tech companies for 2024. Additional recent accomplishments included being named Microsoft Partner of the Year three years in a row and winning the Best Unified Communications Platform<$250M for 2024.

