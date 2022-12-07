Shamla Tech rolled out metaverse platform for NUGEN at DCentral Miami 2022

Por staff

07/12/2022

Shamla Tech is a renowned Metaverse Development company that has successfully launched the Metaverse Platform for NuGen – NUGENVERSE at the DCentral Miami 2022. NUGENVERSE is an immersive platform with all real-world amenities to offer a real-life-like experience for its users.

Nugenverse is meticulously crafted by the metaverse lovers for the metaverse lovers.

Shamla Tech, a renowned metaverse development company, is super proud to announce that they have successfully launched Nugenverse, the official metaverse platform of NUGEN Universe LLC, at Dcentral Miami on 28 November 2022. DCentral Miami is the largest web3 conference organized in Florida that unites 5000+ crypto, DeFi, NFT, and metaverse enthusiasts under one roof. As a technology partner for NUGEN Universe, Shamla Tech provides all-inclusive product development solutions and takes care of specialized digital marketing services for the project to reach the right target audience, improve brand presence, and build an ideal web3 community for the NUGEN ecosystem.

Shamla Tech is a reputed blockchain development company that provides an assorted range of web3 services and solutions. With elated clientele worldwide, the entity has splendid records of over 70 completed projects overall. They have a proficient crew of blockchain developers, metaverse developers, blockchain consultants, marketing experts, creative designers, technical writers, and other specialized individuals to readily comprehend the business requirements and bring out personalized solutions to turn the web3 dream into reality.

See more: Metaverse technology: Blockchain space

“We give life to NUGEN’s dream of building a one-stop shop for all crypto admirers through building feature-rich, amusement-rich, and user-friendly applications,” says Balaji A, CEO of Shamla Tech.

Nugenverse is an immersive platform that is specially conceived for metaverse aficionados all across the globe. The platform utilizes augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality to engage users and open up brand-new opportunities. Users can customize their avatars, from head to toe and represent themselves in the virtual world as 3D characters. The platform will include nine different virtual worlds to leave participants with out-of-the-world experiences. As a matter of beta launch, they have introduced Nugenverse’s first-ever virtual world, Las Vegas. People can invite friends, family, and loved ones to the platform to roam all over the city, enjoy bike rides, shop at shopping malls, spend quality time at Butterfly Park, and cherish beautiful boat rides at the lake.

Furthermore, as an eminent NFT marketplace development company, Shamla Tech has also launched NUGEN’s NFT marketplace at the DCentral Miami conference. It is a creator-specific marketplace to acknowledge the talents of budding as well as distinguished creators all over the world. They can tokenize their masterpieces irrespective of the industry, and the marketplace supports all forms of NFTs, right from artwork, music, photos, videos, in-game assets, to any digital collectibles.

Source: New Media Wire