SiGMA Dubai: Final chance to buy before last-minute tickets take over

Por staff

14/02/2022

Following the close of the early bird option, standard tickets are now open to SiGMA Dubai delegates

The official launch of the upcoming SiGMA-AGS Dubai summit opened with a special round of early bird tickets offering advantageous prices to delegates. While the early bird tickets have now closed, delegates can still benefit for a time from the well-priced standard ticket option.

Priced at the starting price of $89 and offering guests full access to the Expo on the 21st and 22nd of March, as well as entry to the welcome reception, which is to be held on the eve of the summit – the 20th of March.

The tickets will run until 7th March, following which only last-minute tickets will be accessible. Prices start at $149 for a standard ticket and go up to $499.

SiGMA ASIA – Dubai will host SiGMA’s first event for 2022, a 3-day summit taking place in Dubai on the 20th to 23rd of March at the Festival Arena by InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City.

Ahead of its time, Dubai’s economic vision has pushed the emirate to the forefront of the global business world. With a business-friendly approach – especially when it comes to regulation schemes, government support and attractive taxation benefits.

The UAE continues to prove its ahead of the curve when it comes to the frontier industries leading the innovation pack, offering unparalleled opportunities for a global line-up of entrepreneurs to network and share great ideas with like-minded delegates as East meets West.

Attendees can also expect cutting-edge debate and innovative though leadership during a full agenda of conferences and workshops, with well known faces on the speaker circuit including Laura Inamedinova, Alex Vavilov, Darius Kunca, and Irina Heaver.

Catch up with some of our guests from Malta Week 2021:

The SIGMA-AGS Pitch is also back, bringing great ideas to life, building solid relationships between investors and startups and supporting the unicorn ambitions of intriguing new companies. The event will also celebrate the achievements of more established businesses – the SiGMA-AGS Awards take place on the 21st of March, shining a spotlight on the sector’s highest achievers in a gala evening which also includes a charitable auction.

To book your ticket visit our website or for more information reach out to Sophie.