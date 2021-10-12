Signs of a good betting tipster

12/10/2021

If you uncover an excellent tipster early on in your betting career, you may have struck gold. Even the most seasoned gamblers will benefit much from following the top tipsters in the field. After all, it’s hard to be an expert in every area, yet even niche expertise can be precious.

To continuously acquire good, dependable advice, you’ll probably need to pay a subscription price, so keep track of your earnings and create a spreadsheet to make sure your profits meet your subscription charge. Profiting from these subscriptions might be as easy as £10 per month if you know what you’re doing.

This post will discuss how to identify reliable social media and other sources of tips. You can take the fun of getting tips to the best Bitcoin betting sites and start betting. We will also look at strike rate versus profit and loss, the timing of selections, and how to prevent having your accounts blocked by bookies while following tipsters.

The social media minefield

Nowadays, one of the finest venues to obtain betting advice is social media. When looking for a reputable tipster for your favorite sport or market, the amount of information available might be daunting. How can you filter the wheat from the chaff and avoid the main mistakes in the realm of social media betting tips?

First, be aware of tipsters trying to sell manipulated games and matches on Facebook and Twitter. While result fixing is a serious issue in sports betting, the evil forces behind it; are wanting to make a lot of money. They are unlikely to provide accurate information for a few pounds, euros, or dollars. Avoid doing this prohibited behavior.

Second, when looking at a social media tipster’s track record, check out for fake outcomes. Keep an eye on their accounts and note their suggestions. You can’t trust them if their losing bets inexplicably vanish from their timelines when results go against them.

Many tippers would show you how they made a £1000 profit from a £1 or £5 stake to entice new clients. This is plausible and can be done, but it isn’t easy, especially for a beginner, as it requires luck.

It’s easy for a lousy tipper to display a string of previous winning selections, but edit out any losses or mistakes, giving the impression of a smooth ride to a big win.

Even with expensive services, they can change prior winning bet spreadsheets in seconds, so you need to focus on future suggestions and whether they genuinely produce a profit. Essentially, you should be able to check a tipster’s results over time independently.

Third, research, research. You can’t expect to know anything about betting or tipsters and expect to obtain the most significant and most excellent advice to make you a quick buck. The more you understand a market, form, odds, and value, the easier it will be to judge the quality of picks you see on social media and elsewhere.

Identifying tipsters in your preferred markets will prepare you for profiting from recommendations in markets you are unfamiliar with. Once you’ve identified two or three trustworthy tipsters in your favorite sport, you may apply that information to markets you’re unfamiliar with, thereby increasing your earning potential.

Good tippers operate in similar ways, speak in a similar language, and present themselves in similar ways. You can recognize those trends as easily as you can know good form, value, and odds.

You can also locate tipsters advertising in Google’s paid and organic search results, major betting advice websites, forums, and the mainstream media. Then dig up as much information as you can about them elsewhere on the web to get a better idea of their value and track record.

Strike Rate vs. Net Profit

When you have a validated collection of tipsters results to analyze, you can compare the strike rate to overall profit margins. You can examine total bets, winning bets, stakes, average profit or loss per bet, and total yield.

The overall period you analyze may correspond to the periods you want to consider for your plan. Is it more important to you to earn a quick profit in the next three months, following a hot tipper, or to make steady gains over the next three years by following an experienced tipper with a long track record of stable profit?

Look for these patterns and figure out which tipsters you should follow and whose advice you should take. Some experts have excellent strike rates on lower-yielding bets, while others get one in three winning selections right on higher-odds bets, resulting in larger overall earnings. Then there’s a middle path that combines high strike rates and high profits.

Other considerations

Timing is everything in betting. For example, early odds often offer better value than those put right before a big match or race. A similar phenomenon occurs when the crowd bets one way and the smart money bets another immediately before an event, game, or race. Your tipper should be able to recognize these trends, and you should move when you notice their evident worth.

Consider also how easy it is to profit when a market is quiet. After all, the number of individuals betting in a given direction is one of the primary factors determining odds, whether from bookies or other punters on an exchange. Your tipper’s picks may be more valuable at particular times of the day, week, or season.

Also, even when a tipster is reputable and frequently provides winning predictions, there are still risks to following them. One is to never become overly reliant on the tipster and believe they would consistently deliver victories. Like the best horses, athletes, and players, all tipsters have horrible luck, form, and results. Think long-term and avoid get-rich-quick schemes. The top tippers form will quickly return.

Also, if you suddenly change your betting habit after subscribing to a great tipster, your account may be reported, limited, or even canceled by a bookmaker. Suppose you suddenly start placing large bets, never place accumulators, make a lot of money on singles, constantly place your bets early or late, or put vast numbers of bets on an obscure, niche market. In that case, you are likely to be detected.

Consider balancing avoiding bookies’ limits with maximizing good tips. It’s a delicate balance, but one that pays off. Consider diversifying your tipping portfolio, spreading your bets across markets, and reducing risk by betting with many bookmakers.

It would help if you learned about betting affiliates and the benefits and drawbacks of using their information. Some affiliates, like odds comparison sites or form and statistics gurus, are priceless. Other affiliates, such as unreliable social media tipsters, are attempting to entice you and benefit from your bets. It’s in their best interest to give bad advice. It’s critical to recognize the distinctions.

Conclusion

Finally, while considering tippers, consider professionalism and customer service. It’s a good sign if the tipster you deal with is organized and responds to your queries and demands before and after signing up for their service.

As a paying client, you should expect to be treated with respect and dignity. Also, if you pay a monthly price for tips but aren’t using the tipster’s counsel enough, stop paying until you have the time and willingness to maximize your initial investment.