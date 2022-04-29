Skaleet partners with Thunes to expand cross border payments capabilities for customers worldwide

Por staff

29/04/2022

Skaleet, an international FinTech providing a next-generation Core Banking Platform (CBP), announces a partnership with Thunes, the leading global cross border payments provider, to complement its existing ecosystem. Skaleet wanted to find a partner that could offer an instant, global payment service to B2B and B2C customers. With Thunes, Skaleet can now provide a wide range of fast, competitive payment services that connect directly to its customers’ accounts.

Thunes is a unique and simple instant payment platform that allows businesses to make payments in all corners. Thunes supports over 79 currencies, enables payments to over 125 countries, and helps businesses and individuals accept over 285 payment methods. Skaleet enables financial institutions to launch new banking products and offer their customers new experiences at a competitive price. Through its open, modular and flexible CBP, Skaleet offers its customers increased customization of its solution in a limited time.

Versatile, agile and scalable, the Thunes platform can support a variety of payment use cases. This opens up new opportunities for members of the Thunes payment network. With Thunes, it is possible to interconnect players worldwide with a single API (payment gateway) to provide processing for peer-to-peer money transfers, bulk payments, commercial payments and virtual accounts.

On the technology side, the partnership between Skaleet and Thunes means that customers with bank accounts on the Skaleet platform can transfer money internationally with payment tracking to the beneficiary. In addition, e-money institutions have the ability to verify beneficiary information in advance. Through this collaboration, Skaleet expands its range of expertise and offers its customers a competitive advantage. In particular, cross-border payments will be one of the differentiating services that the FinTech will now be able to deploy.

Both companies share a common set of values focused on expertise, technological innovation, customer service, people, and a Best-Of Breed approach. As a result, a large number of customers will now be able to access the Thunes solution more quickly and easily, while Skaleet will be able to compete more effectively in the marketplace. Skaleet and Thunes’ shared ambition is to help their customers disrupt their respective markets with innovative and accessible services.

Dawei Wang, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Thunes, said: “We have met on multiple occasions in the past and have been following Skaleet closely. We both want to do more for banks and financial institutions around the world by offering them new solutions and technologies. This is the right time for us to join forces and form this partnership.”

Hervé Manceron, CEO and Co-Founder of Skaleet, added: “This partnership with Thunes is the result of our desire to federate an ecosystem of partners around our platform to complement our value proposition. Thunes is the best ally to integrate to provide a digital and international money transfer solution. Through this collaboration, we are adding another string to our bow by now offering a fast, secure, low-cost and connected international money transfer solution.”