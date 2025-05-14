SKT steps up cybersecurity, launches SIM reset

SK Telecom (SKT) used its Q1 earnings call to highlight a new SIM reset option which can update data without replacing the chip, as the operator moved to rebuild customer confidence following a cyberattack last month.

CFO Kim Yang-seob stated: “We are taking this incident to thoroughly reassess all aspects of our business and operations to enhance our fundamental competitiveness.”

In a statement, the operator explained the reset function blocks SIM cloning by modifying information without the need to physically replace modules.

The company also upgraded its SIM protection service and elevated its fraud detection system to its highest operational level.

As of 11 May, 1.5 million customers had replaced their SIMs.

On an earnings call, SKT head of marketing strategy Yoon Jae-woong acknowledged there was an increase in customers switching to other networks and the company is aware it will need to invest to regain users’ trust.

Yoon was not able to estimate the financial cost of the breach, noting it is too early and depends on when it can restart signing up new subscribers.

It was forced to halt new subscriber sign-ups at retail stores to focus on replacing existing customers’ SIMs.

Net profit rose 3.2 per cent year-on-year to KRW364.4 billion ($259.5 million), impacted by a non-operating loss of KRW59.5 billion, with consolidated sales flat at KRW4.5 trillion.

Mobile service revenue was steady at KRW2.7 trillion.

ARPU declined year-on-year for a fifth consecutive quarter, down 3 per cent since Q1 2023 to KRW29,202.

Its 5G user base increased 8.2 per cent to 17.2 million, accounting for nearly 76 per cent of overall mobile subscribers which were steady at 22.7 million.

AI B2B revenue increased 11.1 per cent to KRW102 billion and its AI transformation (AIX) business 27.2 per cent to KRW45.2 billion.

The number of users of its AI agent A dot more than doubled to 9.1 million.

SK Broadband revenue, covering pay-TV and fixed-line operations, rose 2 per cent to KRW1.1 trillion.

Capex dropped from KRW317 billion in Q1 2024 to KWR106 billion.

