Sleepy truck drivers: A ticking time bomb

22/08/2024

Driving vehicles is a routine part of our present-day world. This is because it is a fast means of getting to different places within a short time. Although trucks are vehicles, driving one is more difficult compared to regular, smaller cars. The difficulty is further enhanced when the truck is loaded with goods. Driving a truck requires discipline, strength, and focus.

In a busy coastal city like Bellingham, Washington, where the average car ownership is two cars per household, truck drivers have to be careful as they navigate the traffic. With places like Larrabee State Park, Whatcom Museum, and Whatcom Falls, tourists who visit the city have a lot of places to visit. As you sightsee or live in this lovely city, having the contact details of some top Bellingham truck accident attorneys might come in handy should you be involved in a truck-related accident.

Why is this a concern? Well, truck drivers who transport goods from one place to another have to endure long driving hours because of the distance they have to cover. Therefore, a truck driver may feel sleepy at one point or another. This is because their hours of rest are not as long as the hours they spend on the road. A driver who does not rest becomes a ticking time bomb that is waiting to explode because they are more likely to cause accidents.

The fatigue of truck drivers leads to significant dangers to both road users and the drivers themselves. Fatigue can cause a driver to react in certain unpleasant ways, which makes them slow and hinders them from making sound decisions. In such cases, danger is very imminent. Therefore, while driving generally, it is important to be well rested so as not to end up in unpleasant situations.

Be that as it may, the tiredness of a truck driver can cause the following dangers:

– It increases the likelihood of accidents.

– Their level of concentration and alertness decrease.

– Due to their sleepy state, their decisions are impaired.

– The possibility of falling asleep at the wheel is high.

– Due to their extended hours of driving, they tend to develop health issues.

The dangers above are what can happen when a sleepy truck driver gets on the road. However, that is not all there is; in some cases, these drivers have to deal with the inability to sleep (insomnia). Insomnia can also lead to the dangers listed above.

Why do these drivers find it difficult to sleep? The following are factors that contribute to sleep disorders in truckers:

– Not engaging in more physical activities and an unhealthy eating habit.

– Challenging nature of their job.

– The pressure of meeting deadlines.

– Using substances and medications to stay alert while driving.

It is crucial that truck drivers pay attention to their general well-being for their own sake and that of others. Companies that hire them should also provide them with flexible working hours to ensure they have enough rest. Failure to do so will continue to lead to truck accidents due to driver tiredness and sleepiness.

