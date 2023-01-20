Smart Transportation Conference 2023 – Save the date

Por staff

20/01/2023

Uncover the next industrial revolution which drives the path for smart tools to build a flexible transport network and net zero emission technology at Smart Transportation Conference 2023.

Smart Transportation Conference 2023 is hosted by PTN Events, the leading organizer of commercial and knowledge based top-level b2b conferences.

Join our global experts to probe and explore winning strategies and technologies, dealing with smart tools to build a flexible transport network and discuss digital, efficient and sustainable transportation by exploring strategic roadmap, case studies, Vehicle technologies, opportunities & challenges. Avail our Super Early bird pass at USD $299 (plus taxes) and grab an exclusive coupon code for the upcoming conference registration.