SmartHR raises US$140M in Series E Funding

02/07/2024

SmartHR, a Tokyo, Japan-based provider of a cloud-native human resources management platform, raised US$140M in Series E funding.

The round was led by TOKYO-KKR and Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), with participation from existing shareholders.

The company intends to use the funds to accelerate its growth, including through the development of new solutions, talent acquisition, and organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Founded in 2013, SmartHR is a cloud-native human resources management platform that provides a suite of tech-enabled human resources management solutions, which are focused on employee management and administration, growth, talent management, and employee productivity. Through its comprehensive range of solutions, it serves a diversified spectrum of businesses including large enterprises and SMEs.

