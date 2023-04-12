Smartmile joins curiosity lab ecosystem in collaboration to deploy sustainable last-mile delivery services

12/04/2023

Peachtree Corners – one of the nation’s first smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G – today announced a collaboration with Smartmile, whose mission is to create neutral, sustainable and effective last-mile delivery services through parcel locker ecosystems. This collaboration brings Smartmile’s delivery solutions to Peachtree Corners to evaluate if the American market would be suitable to launch their solutions in the United States.

Smartmile’s delivery ecosystem connects all last-mile stakeholders in the delivery space for an efficient and simplified experience. Their network of software-powered parcel lockers allows for all delivery companies, retailers, restaurants, couriers and more to have access to the same parcel ecosystem hubs. This simplified structure centralizes nearly all types of deliveries to create fewer stops and less failed deliveries, giving connected partners the opportunity to collaborate on future-proof sustainable solutions.

“Our last-mile delivery system is like no other in the world, and we arethrilledto have the opportunity to use the Curiosity Lab as our first deployment location in the U.S. What makes us unique is the software behind our solution. Our future-oriented, flexible and scalable solution supports our belief in a truly sustainable future in last-mile delivery. Our team is excitedto be expanding these solutions internationally,” said Smartmile CTO Steffen Luippold. “Collaborating with the Curiosity Lab will allow our company to conduct research and experiments, to gain a deeper understanding of the American market, its core challenges and how to best adapt our solutions to fit the needs of U.S. couriers and customers.”

Based in Finland and the Netherlands, Smartmile’s deployment at Curiosity Lab and Peachtree Corners will be their first U.S.-based deployment. Curiosity Lab’s real-world testing environment will serve as the proving ground for the company to develop and refine its solutions before fully launching into the U.S. This will also be an opportunity for the company to expand its courier and industry partners. Smartmile has current partnerships with companies including DHL, Lidl and more in Europe.

“With over 232 Smartmile hubs successfully deployed in Europe, we are excited to collaborate with Smartmile and to help bring their innovative last-mile delivery solutions to the U.S.,” said Curiosity Lab Executive Director Brandon Branham. “Their solutions not only support the city’s sustainability initiatives but also help to reduce delivery congestion, retailer overload and delivery times. As a smart city, we are always searching for companies and solutions that improve the daily lives of our residents, and we are looking forward to seeing the positive impact of Smartmile’s solutions in Peachtree Corners.”