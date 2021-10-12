Social media expert Rei Prendi shares 5 trends that will shape social media in 2021

Por staff

12/10/2021

The social media algorithm is the best friend and the biggest enemy of content creators and influencers today. With new features and trends arising every day, it is imperative to stay ahead in the game, if one aims to survive and thrive. Whether there are technical glitches or creative burnouts, challenges can be the biggest motivator and lead to some very fulfilling adventures online. With 2021 just around the corner, digital expert and social media Manager, Rei Prendi shares the top 5 social media trends for the upcoming year.

1. The Feedback Loop

Perhaps one of the most important aspects of social media is how the audience reacts to seeing the content on an online platform. According to Rei, “Having good content is perfectly complemented by audience interaction and identifying what works and what doesn’t.” Audience interaction varies with the engagement each content gets. However, it is an indispensable part of growth and growth should never stop, so the feedback loop should be constant as well.

Simply put, brands cannot alter their content to suit the audience’s needs if they don’t know what the viewers like and dislike. Whether the latest post gets plenty of likes or not, there is much to learn either way. Today, social media is undoubtedly the best place to learn from your and other people’s successes and failures.

See more: The changing face of network and data center security

2. Variety with Consistency

Two criteria help any content get noticed – quality and consistency. Many online businesses lack one of the two. Whether it is entertainment, educational, comedy, travel, or a combination of these, uploading regularly is mandatory. When it comes to variety, there are abundant options on the table. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and now TikTok – there are infinite niches and combinations of content creation possible. “The color, style, duration, genre- everything is yours to customize. If your content is good and it gets the audience to come back for more, you’re gold,” says Rei Prendi.

3. Reality V/S Augmented Reality

2020 has given everyone projecting or viewing a fake version of life on the Internet a reality check. Consumers now want to see unfiltered reality as much as they enjoy scripted content. On the one hand, using filters and smoothening the creases of reality is not appreciated anymore. This has helped many cope and truthfully connect with the people on the other side of the screen. On the other hand, cute GIFs, video transitions, and other technological advances have helped influencers and brands to take their content to the next level. Prendi suggests maintaining a harmonious balance between the two and choosing judiciously what bits to edit online.

4. Innovation is the new norm

“The only way to make a long-lasting impact is through originality since there is a lifetime worth of content online every day. Your audience has to view your content, like it, and have the urge to click that follow button. That only happens with creative and innovative content,” elucidates Prendi. Converting those likes and comments into followers is an art that few have mastered, and Prendi is one of them. His experience and expertise allow him to understand and implement the needs of his clients online.

With the latest additions such as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, consumers have the power to decide within seconds. It can take many days to come up with a creative idea, hours to film and edit it, but only takes the audience one look to decide to share it with their friends and show their support. A trend that started with Instagram stories and TikTok videos is now the new norm, and it is here to stay.

See more: TikTok launches first creator-led NFT collection

5. Building human relationships with each customer

Whether it’s by live-streaming a new launch, having a great consumer helpline, or hosting giveaways and contests online, building an honest relationship with your consumer base is essential. Prendi explains, “This is not new by any means, but without this, everything else fails. My business first kick-started because I made sincere efforts to stay connected with a lot of people.” Building trust and developing confidence with each person who engages with your content is the only way to keep that graph facing upward. As a digital entrepreneur, the key is longevity and communication.

Concisely, consumers today know what they want and are not afraid to say it. The secret is to listen actively. Rei Prendi himself has over eight years of experience with social media tools and analytics. He masterfully channels this and is today one of the most successful people in his field. “I cannot overstate the value of honesty. Whether online or offline, being honest about your vision and what your brand stands for, is what people empathize with. Hustle for what you believe in, and success will follow,” he concludes.