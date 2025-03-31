Sourcetable gets $4.3m and launches world’s first “self-driving spreadsheet” powered by AI

Por staff

31/03/2025

While 750 million people use spreadsheets every day, only 20% know how to use basic functions like VLOOKUP or create a pivot table – leaving powerful insights inaccessible to the vast majority of us. Today, Sourcetable announces the launch of the world’s first autonomous “self-driving” spreadsheet that uses AI to democratize data analysis for everyone. Alongside this breakthrough, the company has closed a $4.3 million funding round to accelerate its mission of making spreadsheet analysis accessible to all.

This seed funding round was led by Bee Partners with participation from Julien Chaumond (Hugging Face co-founder), Preston-Werner Ventures (GitHub co-founder), Roger Bamford (Distinguished Architect at MongoDB), and James Beshara (Magic Mind co-founder).

Sourcetable’s approach eliminates the technical barrier that has plagued spreadsheets since their inception. Users simply tell the spreadsheet what they want done through natural language commands, and Sourcetable’s AI does the work for them. Instructions can be made via keyboard or through a hands-free voice control mode, creating an experience the team calls “vibing” – similar to the emerging practice of vibe coding. This marks the first time a spreadsheet has offered full “self-driving” autopilot capabilities, where the AI has complete write access and edit control to complete multi-step operations.

“AI is the biggest platform shift since the browser, with a bigger opportunity for disruption. Sourcetable is building the AI spreadsheet for the next billion users, be they human or AI,” says Eoin McMillan, CEO & Co-founder of Sourcetable. “As AI makes analysis easier, everybody will become an analyst. Sourcetable’s AI automation ushers in a new era of productivity and human cognition.”

Sourcetable’s autopilot mode can complete a wide range of complex tasks that typically require advanced spreadsheet knowledge, including creating and editing financial models, generating spreadsheet templates, building pivot tables (something Google Sheets’ AI struggles with), cleaning data, creating charts and graphs, editing formatting, enriching data, and analyzing entire workbooks. The AI can understand data context without requiring users to pre-select ranges, interpret multiple ranges across different tabs, work with messy data, and seek human clarification when instructions are unclear.

Founded by Eoin McMillan and Andrew Grosser, both based in San Francisco, Sourcetable is built on the founders’ deep expertise in machine learning and AI from previous startups. This technical background has allowed the team to leapfrog Excel and Sheets’ AI offerings and be first to market with full automation capabilities – a significant milestone considering Excel was last disrupted in 2006 when Google Sheets launched with browser-based collaboration.

Yet, Sourcetable’s journey didn’t start here. Originally, the platform was built for technical users – data scientists, Python programmers, and SQL analysts. But the real breakthrough came when the team flipped this approach, focusing instead on making spreadsheets more powerful for everyday users. By integrating AI to streamline common but complex workflows, friction went down, engagement went up, and they realized the potential of AI to democratize data analysis for everyone.

At the core of this breakthrough is a fast, accurate, code-driven evaluation loop developed by the Sourcetable team. This system verifies AI responses in real-time, ensuring the accuracy needed for complex, multi-step automation. Without this foundation, self-driving spreadsheet automation would be too slow and unreliable to be trusted.

Early user Simar Singh, co-founder at Butternut AI added: “In the future, it’s obvious that humans won’t be doing spreadsheet grunt work, and will defer to AI instead. We use Sourcetable to speed up our internal analytics workflows, and love the copy enrichment feature too. Big fans!”. Andrey Karmanov, Research Assistant at Waterloo University said: “Sourcetable is great for importing data for clear and easy visualizations, especially when using the AI assistant to transform data for forecasting or further analysis.”

What sets the company apart is also its best-in-class, flexible approach to models. While Microsoft and Google are locked into their proprietary AI models, Sourcetable’s AI selects the optimal model for each task – often combining multiple models for the best results. This agility allows Sourcetable to integrate the latest breakthroughs from OpenAI, Anthropic, Groq, Meta (Llama), NVIDIA, Prior Labs, DeepSeek, and Hugging Face on the day of release, ensuring users always have access to cutting-edge AI capabilities.

Michael Berolzheimer, Managing Partner, Bee Ventures added: “For decades, we’ve been stuck in a world with those who know Excel, and those who don’t. Not anymore. Today’s AI supercycle demands that all of our interfaces transform to become useful for both humans and machines, and they all demand a new data architecture. Eoin, Andrew and the Sourcetable team have done it. Now anyone, human or agent, can benefit from accurate, reliable data analysis, underpinned by the all important spreadsheet.”

Ultimately, Sourcetable is part of a new wave of AI-powered productivity platforms reshaping the industry. Companies like Cursor, Windsurf, Shortwave, and Granola are proving that incumbents can be challenged – and Sourcetable is positioned to be the next major player in this transformation. And for the team, this is just the beginning.

Looking ahead, Sourcetable is evolving into a full-scale platform for AI agents and applications, enabling seamless agent-to-agent interactions and serving as an operating system for the web. With read/write capabilities to third-party systems planned, it’s not just reinventing spreadsheets – it’s redefining how businesses interact with data.

See more: After $250M Metaco exit, serial founders unveil Supervised to redefine the role of managers in the era of AI

See more: ClearGrid emerges from stealth with $10M to transform debt collection, starting with MENA

See more: Hakimo secures $10.5M to transform physical security with human-like autonomous security agent