South Korea is the new IFA NEXT Innovation Partner Country in 2024

04/08/2024

Berlín – Since 2003, Korea’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been active participants in IFA Berlin. In the year of IFA’s 100th anniversary celebration, South Korea becomes the official IFA NEXT Innovation Partner Country.

South Korea will have its own Pavilion located at IFA Next, presenting twenty carefully selected startups and SMEs that have shown exceptional potential in the fields of AI (artificial intelligence), Digital Health, IoT, Sustainability and Home Appliances etc.

“I’ve had the pleasure of visiting South Korea during NextRise in mid-June and am always thrilled by the country’s innovation and technological advancements. Mega trends like digital health and AI are integral to their daily life,” says Leif Lindner, CEO of IFA Management GmbH. “We are excited to announce South Korea as our IFA NEXT Innovation Partner Country for IFA 2024. This partnership underscores our commitment to fostering global collaboration and showcasing cutting-edge innovations, innovative startups and other transformative technologies, from around the world.”

The South Korean Pavillion will be the best place to exchange innovative ideas with international partners through global trade shows like IFA and contribute to building a global network of innovative minds.

Exhibitors, mostly startups that were established less than five years ago, will be demonstrating their original products and technology.

Here, visitors will be able to appreciate Korea’s most recent and proudest inventions.

