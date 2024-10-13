SpaceX on brink of One NZ launch

13/10/2024

One New Zealand indicated testing of a satellite-to-phone SMS service is imminent after SpaceX received permission to begin operating its Starlink birds across the nation.

The operator’s announcement suggests an initial target to launch direct messaging services by late this year is on track. One NZ stated the testing will dictate the future direction of its SpaceX satellite services, helping to determine its device deployment strategy along with a broader technology roadmap.

One NZ stated SpaceX was granted all necessary legislative permissions to advance plans to boost coverage using Starlink satellites. The operator’s CEO Jason Paris pointed to an at least 40 per cent gap in current mobile coverage of New Zealand’s landmass due to a “unique geography”, which the non-terrestrial network will help address.

“By partnering with SpaceX, we’ll be one of the very first countries in the world to benefit from satellite-to-mobile technology”.

Paris added the Starlink satellites will offer “a second line of defence” to boost public safety in a nation of “farmers, explorers, trampers and boaties”.

The executive emphasised a secondary benefit beyond safety in terms of boosting productivity.

One NZ will finalise launch plans after its engineers complete testing of the Starlink satellites on various mobile phones across multiple locations. Paris said its target is for messages to be sent and received “in a matter of minutes”, adding the rate with which SpaceX is launching the birds gives confidence “that won’t take long”.

